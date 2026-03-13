Beloved Influencer, Wife and Dad All Die Trying To Save Drowning Couple: Ben Wood Was 43

Ben Wood, an American food influencer based in Chile, died while attempting to save a drowning couple.

Videos by Suggest

According to local reports, Wood, his wife, and his father rushed to help a woman struggling in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chile on March 9. Wood and his father were swept out to sea during the rescue attempt and drowned. Wood was 43.

The Chilean Navy later recovered their bodies. The woman, who also drowned, remains unidentified. Her partner, who also entered the water, survived.

Wood’s daughter confirmed his death in an Instagram Story on March 11, according to PEOPLE.

She remembered her father for his “tremendous love for their work, their life, their passion.”

“March 9th will be for you and to remember how you gave your lives for others, as you did so many times before,” her tribute added. “I love you to the moon and back.”

Wood, a content creator known to his over 38,000 Instagram followers for his videos about burgers and craft beer, was walking along the beach in the coastal Chilean city of Algarrobo when a large wave swept a 26-year-old woman into the ocean.

According to local outlets, the woman’s partner, Wood, Wood’s wife, and Wood’s father all entered the water to rescue her. However, they were also swept away by large waves. Only the woman’s partner survived after being rescued by a Chilean Navy helicopter.

According to the Chilean Forensic Medical Service, Wood and his father died almost instantly. Wood’s wife was pulled from the water alive but later died in a hospital.

Fans Pay Tribute to Ben Wood

Though born in Connecticut, Wood had lived in Chile for over a decade. Besides his social media presence, he founded Craftwork Chile, an online beer marketplace offering monthly subscriptions, and Lost and Found Liquids, an independent brewing project.

Following the news of his death, fans posted tributes on his final social media posts.

“Such a shame about Ben. I always intended to grab him and sit down for a few beers with him,” one fan wrote before adding, ” I hope he is resting and his family can overcome the pain of his death.”

“A huge hug, Ben, and wherever you go, we go 💪🏼,” another fan added. “Rest in power, Benny!” yet another mourning fan wrote.