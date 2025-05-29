Beloved ‘Happy Feet’ and ‘Babe’ Actress Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Magda Szubanski, an actress who previously starred in beloved family films Happy Feet and Babe, announced she is now battling a rare form of cancer.

Appearing bald, the actress revealed in her latest Instagram post that she was diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma, which she describes as a fast-moving blood cancer.

“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol),” Szubanski explained. “And I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne.”

While continuing to appear optimistic, Szubanski pointed out, “I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me.”

She went on to state that she is “lying very low” while her immune system takes “a hammering” through the treatments. “So if you see me out and about—don’t hug me, kiss me, or breathe anywhere near me! Wave enthusiastically from a safe distance and know I love you madly.”

The ‘Babe Actress’ Actress Revealed She Had Been Feeling ‘Pretty Rats—‘ For Ages Before Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Szubanski also said that she’s battling an “obscure cancer” that was only discovered incidentally through a breast screening. Her doctors found that her lymph nodes were enlarged.

“TBH, I’ve been feeling pretty rats— for ages,” she admittedly added. So I asked for extra bloo,ds anvoilàla! So the take away is – get tested and listen to your body! For now, just know I’m in good hands, good spirits—but I reserve my yuman right to be a cranky old moll.

Along with Babe, Happy Feet, and Happy Feet 2, the actress is known for her roles in the TV series Fast Forward and Kath & Kim.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, mantle cell lymphoma is a blood cancer that starts in the lymphocytes, which are the white blood cells in your lymph nodes. It is also a subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Although it is initially slow-growing in most cases, mantle cell lymphoma eventually grows rapidly. It spreads throughout the lymphatic system. In the advanced stage, it will spread from the lymph nodes to areas such as the bloodstream and digestive system.

There are two types of mantle cell lymphoma: classic and leukemic non-nodal. Classic will start in the lymph nodes and spread throughout the body. It is more aggressive due to its rapid growth.

Leukemic non-nodal disease usually causes a swollen spleen and the presence of lymphoma cells in the blood and bone marrow. It grows more slowly than classic.