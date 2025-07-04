beloved-halftime-performer-hospitalized

Fan favorite halftime performer Red Panda took a tumble off her unicycle during Tuesday night’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup halftime show.

Red Panda, real name Rong Niu, was taken off the court in a wheelchair and brought to the hospital for evaluation, according to ESPN.

Video of the harrowing moment shows that during her halftime performance, Niu lost her balance while on her bike, pitched forward, and fell to the hardwood court, grabbing her wrist afterward.

Niu spent 11 hours in the hospital following a fall during halftime of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game, her team revealed in a statement to Pat McAfee on July 2.

The performer’s team said her fall happened because the unicycle’s left paddle was damaged during transit. “Her left wrist was severely fractured at the same spot for the 2nd time,” the statement added.

After being discharged from the hospital, Niu was advised by doctors in Minneapolis to consult an orthopedic surgeon for the next phase of her recovery once she returns home.

“Red Panda wants me to thank all of you for the kind wishes and support. It means the world to her. She appreciates from her heart the support she is receiving. We’ll keep you all posted,” the halftime performer’s statement concluded.

Caitlin Clark Sends Well Wishes to Beloved Halftime Performer Following Tumble

Red Panda, in her mid-50s, has performed at NBA and WNBA halftime shows since 1993. She previously broke her arm during practice in 2015 and was out for 10 months.

Indeed, Niu has amassed quite a few high-profile fans over the decades.

Caitlin Clark, sidelined due to a groin injury, mentioned Red Panda during postgame celebrations after the 74-59 win.

“Red Panda, if you’re watching, we love you,” Clark declared on Instagram Live.

Niu, born into a family of acrobats, has been practicing her craft since age 7, according to Sports Illustrated. She also competed in America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, reaching the semifinals.

In 2018, her $25,000, 7-foot unicycle was stolen at San Francisco International Airport. The Golden State Warriors later replaced it.