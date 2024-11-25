Beloved ‘General Hospital’ Star Quits Show After 14 Years: ‘Wasn’t an Easy Decision’

After more than a decade of being on General Hospital, actor Chad Duell has decided to depart from the long-running soap opera.

Duell, who has starred on General Hospital as Michael Corinthos since 2010, announced the news in an Instagram post.

“After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show,” Duell wrote in the post’s caption. “This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.”

He then thanked the General Hospital fans for their support over the years. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me.”

The actor went on to add, “This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later.”

During his time on the show, Duell earned various Daytime Emmy Award nominations. In 2015, he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini also confirmed the news. “I am sad to confirm the news of Chad Duell’s forthcoming exit from #GeneralHospital,” he wrote on X. “ I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH.”

Valentini added, “There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime. I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year.”

Chad Duell Previously Opened Up About What He Liked Most About His ‘General Hospital’ Character

During a 2023 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Chad Duell opened up about what he liked most about his General Hospital character.

“I feel like he always puts his family first and he’s always had good intentions,” Duell shared. “He likes to give people the benefit of the doubt; he’s not malicious and he’s very protective and supportive of his family and always wanting to keep the peace. He has a good heart and he’s a good father.”

Duell’s character was previously played by Dylan Cash from 2002 to 2008. It was then passed to Drew Garrett from 2009 to 2010. Robert Adamson has also assumed the role intermittently when Duell had scheduling conflicts.

Prior to his decade-long stint on General Hospital, Duell appeared on hit Disney shows Wizards of Waverly Place and The Suite Life on Deck.