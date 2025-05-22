2010s-pop-rock-star-undergoing-chemotherapy

2010s pop/rock star Andy Brown revealed earlier this month that he is in the early stages of chemotherapy for a rare blood disorder.

The Lawson bandmate took to his Instagram account and shared more details about his current health situation.

“Day 4 of chemo done,” he revealed in his latest social media post. “It’s stepped up big time the last couple of days, not feeling the best at the moment, but there’s just no way round it. Three more days to go, then the new stem cells go in next Tuesday!”

However, Brown admitted that he’s struggling, despite his optimism. “Staying positive as much as I can, but I won’t pretend it’s easy. I’ve spent years being so mindful of what I put into my body, ten years sober, clean eating, all of it. So feeling what this chemo is doing hits hard. But I know it’s part of the fight. It’s about accepting it, getting through it, and coming back stronger.”

The singer further explained that he will go through stem cell therapy, but finding a doctor with that specialty is difficult. “You could literally be the match that saves a little girl’s life, a dad’s life, someone’s world,” he said. “If you’re healthy and able, please consider signing up to the register. It takes minutes, but it can change everything for someone like me.”

Elsewhere in the post, Brown commented on the hospital food, pointing out that there’s “no nutritional value” in what he is eating during his treatment.

“I know the NHS is under massive pressure,” he noted. “And this isn’t on the amazing staff looking after us. But food is fuel, and it matters. When I’m through this, I’m going to try and do something about it.”

Brown then tagged celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver to see if he would help improve hospital food.

The Pop/Rock Star Previously Received Life-Saving Care From the Doctor Who Inspired the Lawson Band Name

This isn’t the first time that Brown has been through a medical situation. The singer previously had life-saving surgery in the mid-2000s.

Dr David Lawson performed a 15-hour operation on Brown to remove a non-cancerous brain tumour that was located on the nerve in his inner ear.

Although the group was initially named The Grove, Brown and his bandmates decided to change the name to Lawson, honoring the life-saving doctor.

Six years after the surgery, the Lawson bandmates visited with Lawson at the Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool. They even had him onstage during one of their concerts.

“What a moment and an honour to bring on stage the man that inspired our name and saved Andy’s life, Dr David Lawson,” Brown’s bandmate, Adam Pitt, said at the time.

Years after the special reunion, Brown revealed that he had more health woes and would need stem cell therapy.

“I have a 100% matching donor,” he previously shared. “I find it so overwhelming that a total stranger, someone I’ve never met, is willing to give up their cells and blood to save my life. That’s just incredible.”