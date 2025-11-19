beloved-electronic-music-dj-explains-why-he-retired

A legendary DJ has finally explained to fans why he retired, nearly half a decade after dropping the beat for the last time.

Often referred to as the “DJ’s DJ,” SKisM (real name Thomas Stephen Petais) is a co-founder of two independent electronic music labels: Disciple Records and Never Say Die Records, per Resident Advisor. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, he established himself as a prolific DJ, electronic music producer, and record label executive.

However, SKisM stepped out of the limelight in 2021, perhaps leaving some fans confused and others hopeful of a return.

Now, the 43-year-old has taken to Instagram to explain his reasons for retiring.

“Anyone who’s known me for a long time will know that I spent the latter part of my career trying to find a way out,” he wrote earlier this month.

“When COVID hit and the world stopped, I felt peace for the first time in years,” the “Elixir” hitmaker wrote. “I was home with my newborn son – our second child, and finally had the time to realize (or maybe just admit to myself) how much I’d missed the first time around.”

“First steps. First words. Birthdays. Countless moments of magic that only parents will understand,” the DJ continued. “Even when I was there, I wasn’t present. And that realization hit me harder than I expected.”

“During lockdown, I planned and executed my family’s move to Australia, and saw an opportunity to step back.”

The DJ explained that consolidating Black Label into NSD was a creative decision that also simplified operations. They hired a second AaR for NSD to reduce their involvement during a move to a new country, which ultimately made it easier to end the label.

“It was the first time I wasn’t directly involved with every release, and that inseparable bond rd had with the catalog began to loosen,” he added.

SKisM added that he and the other director of his management company, Industry Standard, found new homes for their roster, emphasizing that it was of “utmost importance” to ensure the artists they had “raised from pups went to good homes, places where they could continue to grow and thrive.”

“Meanwhile, I was quietly planning to halt releases on SD. I didn’t tell anyone, not even the staff, until the very last moment. I didn’t want panic, gossip, or drama. Most people found out about an hour before the public did,” the DJ explained.

“I had offers to sell the label, some tempting ones, but it just didn’t feel right,” he admitted.

The DJ couldn’t bear watching the label lose its essence under new management, especially if they were still involved. He explained that many great labels lose their culture after being sold, and he always aimed to walk away at the peak of his career, both as a DJ and a label owner.

“There’s definitely some ego in that mindset, and I’m okay with admitting that – It’s part of who I am. Sending love to everyone who played their part in such a special chapter of dubstep history,” SKisM concluded.

In the caption of the retired DJ’s post, he noted it had been six years since he’d used social media.

“This is my first post on social media in almost six years. I never really planned on coming back to it, so if this feels a bit overdue, that’s probably why,” he wrote.

Collegues Rally Behind DJ SKisM After Candid Social Media Post

Of course, SKisM’s colleagues were quick to rally behind the DJ in the comments section.

“Thank you for everything that you’ve done for not only myself but countless others! You all believed in the project and vision more than any team in the game. Forever grateful,” EDM artist Hekler wrote.

“Thank u for creating one of the best homes for dubstep that ever existed,” Dutch dubstep artist Spag Heddy added.

“I wouldn’t be half the human being, friend, artist, or father that I am without your guidance and without the deep friendships I made through the label,” electronic musician, DJ, and producer Must Die wrote in part.

Many other artists joined in, echoing the sentiments.

In the comments section, SKisM admitted the show of love moved him.

“I’m not gonna lie, some of these messages are bringing a little tear to my eye. Thank you so much,” he wrote.