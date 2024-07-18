Beloved Electronic DJ Tomcraft Dies at 49, Family Releases Statement

Prolific German electronic DJ and music producer Tomcraft passed away on Monday, July 15th, at the age of 49.

The music legend’s death was announced by his family on social media, with the cause and circumstances remaining undisclosed.

“With a heavy heart, we need to inform you that yesterday, 15 July 2024, our beloved father and husband has passed away,” the Instagram post began. “We will forever carry you in our hearts and love you until we’re reunited again.”

Tomcraft, born Thomas Brückner, started his DJ career in Munich in the early 1990s. He eventually rose to prominence as a producer with club hits like “Viva” and “Prosac,” created in collaboration with Eniac.

In the early 2000s, a commercial resurgence in trance and progressive house music resulted in the successful reissue of “Prosac” and the chart-topping release of original tracks like “Silence” in Germany.

Tomcraft Achieves Mainstream Success with ‘Loneliness’

Global success came when “Loneliness,” initially released in 2002, gained widespread popularity with its 2003 reissue. It topped the singles chart in the United Kingdom and secured a lasting presence on European dance floors, both in its original form and through various remixes.

The lyrics and melody of “Loneliness” originated from Andrea Martin’s 1999 single “Share the Love,” while the instrumental was crafted by Brückner and his studio partner Eniac.

Per the BBC, Brückner discovered “Share the Love” in a Munich charity shop. He re-recorded the vocals with British singer Vivian. He discussed this decision in an interview for the book “1,000 Number One Hits” by Jon Kutner and Spencer Leigh.

“The lyrics say that happiness seems to be loneliness and loneliness killed my world,” Tomcraft explained to the outlet. “It doesn’t really make much sense to me either – but I prefer it because of that. I like the idea that it is a bit crazy – it’s just that kind of record.”

Will Young featured the same lyrics in his 2015 single “Love Revolution.” More recently, “Loneliness” provided the soundtrack for a party scene in the 2023 film Saltburn. Additionally, in 2023, Dutch EDM star Hardwell, in collaboration with DJs From Mars, remixed the track.

Throughout the mid-2010s, he consistently released singles, remixes, and collaborations with artists such as Sonique and Sister Bliss, some through his own label, Craft Music. After a hiatus of several years, he began returning to regular production with a series of standalone singles for labels like Magik Muzik.