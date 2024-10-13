Beloved Deejay Jack Revill Dead at 38, Cause of Death Revealed

Scottish DJ Jack Revill, known professionally as Jackmaster, passed away Saturday morning at the age of 38.

Videos by Suggest

According to a statement from his family shared on Instagram, Revill died yesterday in Ibiza due to complications from an accidental head injury.

“His family — Kate, Sean and Johnny — are utterly heartbroken,” the family’s statement read. “While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss.”

“Jack’s passion for music and his relentless drive to push creative boundaries through his work at the Numbers label and Rubadub Records in Glasgow, including discovering countless innovative artists, made him a beloved and pioneering figure in the electronic music community both in front of and behind the scenes,” his family added.

Scottish DJ Jack Revill, known as Jackmaster, has tragically died at the age of 38 due to an “accidental head injury.” (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

“His talent for blending genres and delivering electrifying DJs sets and productions earned him the respect and admiration of peers and fans across the globe. His legacy will continue to inspire, and his impact on the world of dance music will remain indelible,” the statement concluded.

Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved DJ Jack Revill

Meanwhile, Fans flooded the Instagram post paying tribute to the prolific DJ.

“It feels impossible. Everywhere you went the planets and stars started revolving around your center of gravity. Love u forever Jack,” one fan wrote. “One of the best to ever do it. RIP Jack,” a second fan added.

Revill was born in Glasgow, Scotland. At the age of 14, he immersed himself in the music scene while working at the renowned Glasgow record shop, Rubadub, per Resident Advisor. He started DJing at the age of 17 and quickly gained recognition in the vibrant Glasgow club scene.

Over the next two decades, Jack Revill established himself as a much sought-after DJ. However, he also helped establish the careers of other artists. In 2010, he co-founded the Numbers label, which showcased the early works of artists such as Jamie xx, Rustie, Randomer, and SOPHIE.

He received the Breakthrough DJ Award at DJ Mag’s Best of British Awards in 2010 and also held a residency at BBC Radio in 2014.

In recent years, Jackmaster has returned to touring and producing music, performing throughout Europe, the UK, and North America this summer. His most recent performance took place in September at Hï Ibiza in Spain.