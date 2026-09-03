Beloved Country Singer-Songwriter Pregnant With Her 1st Child

The country music world is getting a little bit bigger. Country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane is pregnant with her first child.

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Lane announced the pregnancy on her Instagram in a photo alongside her husband Wade Cresent. In the picture, the couple is sitting outside with their dog. Crescent sits behind Lane, and they both are cradling her growing baby bump.

“Honeymoon souvenir. Baby Crescent coming soon,” she captioned the post.

Congratulatory messages flooded the comment section.

Musician Chase Manhattan commented, writing “Contagion! It’s a baby outbreak! Hide yo wife. Hide yo kids.”

“The world ain’t ready for the accent comin from this kids mouth. Congrats love y’all ❤️🙌Suppit Uncle Cotty,” musician Cotton Clifton wrote.

“Congrats y’all!!!!!” model Tess Holliday added.

Singer Maggie Rose also commented, writing “So excited for you!!”

“No way!! I’m teared up! This is magical! Got tingles all over!” a fan commented.

“AHHHHHH 😭💕 congrats! I always think about how lucky artists kids are like you mean Nikki lane gets to sing to you everyday?!?!” another fan wrote.

“Congratulations!!!!! I know that baby will be in the cutest baby vintage clothes EVER 😫💕” singer Ali Angel wrote, referencing the vintage clothing store Lane owns in Nashville.

“Congratulations!!🤍🤍 denim & diamonds & diapers 🍼👼💎” another fan wrote.