Bella Hadid’s Cowboy Ex Adan Banuelos Arrested for Public Intoxication

Bella Hadid’s cowboy ex, Adan Banuelos, took a little too much to the saloon and landed himself in a Texas jail for public intoxication.

TMZ reports that Banuelos was booked into the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, Texas, but has since been released after paying a $386 bond.

A mugshot from the arrest shows the cowboy superstar looking glassy-eyed and somber. He also rocked a jail-issued gray and black striped uniform.

Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend, cowboy Adan Banuelos, was arrested in Texas on Saturday morning. (Image via Parker County Sheriff’s Office)

Banuelos rode into the Hollywood spotlight when he started dating supermodel Hadid in late 2023. However, Page Six reports the couple has since galloped their separate ways.

A supposed insider spilled the sweet tea to the outlet, saying the couple had a relationship as wild as a rodeo ride: full of ups and downs. To make things trickier, they’ve got business ties too, wrangling million-dollar horses together.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Reportedly Began Dating in 2023

Per The Daily Mail, dating rumors first sparked in October 2023 after the former couple was seen together in Texas. Around that time, Hadid was often spotted at rodeo events and was spending more time in the state.

By February 2024, the couple had made their relationship public on social media, with Hadid sharing affectionate photos of them in matching cowboy hats. The couple also flaunted plenty of public displays of affection.

Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid are seen in the Meatpacking District on September 12, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

During their time together, Hadid shared how grounding the relationship was, especially as she stepped away from the spotlight. She credited her time in Texas with giving her a sense of peace and stability.

Before his relationship with Hadid, Banuelos was already a successful professional equestrian. According to TMZ, he has won numerous titles, including the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Rider of the Year in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. He also earned the NCHA Open Futurity Champion honor, among many other accolades in the horse-riding world. This month, he celebrated surpassing $8 million in lifetime NCHA earnings.

Meanwhile, the breakup marks another shift for Hadid, who has been open about prioritizing her well-being while managing her long-term battle with chronic Lyme disease.

Neither Hadid nor Banuelos has publicly commented on the split.