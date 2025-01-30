bella-hadid-wears-cowboy-boots-and-not-much-else-in-ice-cold-snow-photos

Hot girl winter, anyone? Bella Hadid took a swimsuit photo shoot to the snow, proving that even freezing temperatures can’t cool her off. However, the shoot wasn’t your everyday thirst trap.

Videos by Suggest

On January 29, the 28-year-old supermodel set Instagram ablaze, rocking a tiny red string bikini that was anything but low-key. The set featured a triangle halter top and cheeky bottoms adorned with elegant gold accents.

She paired the tiny two-piece with brown cowboy boots and a red silk scarf, a piece she recently showcased for her fragrance, Orebella, launched last year.

“Camera roll from the first day of the new year,” she began captioning alongside the series of snaps.

She also explained how fans can buy the accessory, which she mentioned she likes to pair with her favorite purses and jeans.

“For a limited time, you’ll receive your own silk, red scarf with any @orebella large size parfum purchase on our site or @ultabeauty,” she explained. “Literally go online to Ulta.com or Orebella.com and put a 100ml in your cart and this will come up as 0$ with purchase…girl math is….mathing!”

“I hope you love them as much as I do… this is one of my most favorite special pieces we’ve done,” she added.

Fans React to Bella Hadid’s Chilly Winter Bikini Photo Spread

Of course, Hadid’s over 61 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to comment on the fire and ice photo dump.

“Stop everything, Bella posted on Instagram! HOTTIEEE,” one fan exclaimed.

“Now these pictures definitely set off the first day of winter!” a second fan pointed out. “I got to give it to you Bella it had to be freezing cold, and that itsy bitsy Teenie Weenie, red bikini,” they added. “MY JAW DROPPED,” a third amazed onlooker wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans noticed how, in one of the snaps, a cute German Shepard puppy mugs for the camera, mostly blocking out the supermodel.

“Your pupper photo bombed you, lol,’ they joked in the comments. “Dog photo bombing is epic,” a second dog lover agreed. “omg, and I love the puppy cameoooo,” a third fan gushed.

Meanwhile, cowboy boots seem to be a permanent fixture for Hadid.

Hadid has embraced the role of a cowboy’s girlfriend, being romantically linked to professional cowboy Adan Banuelos. She also made a striking appearance on the red carpet for Window to the West, a series highlighting Banuelos’s cowboy career, arriving in true Western style—wearing a cowboy hat and seated awkwardly on a horse.

Bella Hadid needed only two handlers to ensure she could safely sit on a horse at the “Window To The West” series premiere at Kemo Sabe Pop-Up on September 12, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

She even popped up in a cameo for the Neo-Western drama Yellowstone in its latest season.