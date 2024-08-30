bella-hadid-rocks-barely-there-bikini-during-malibu-beach-day

Bella Hadid is turning heads in a tiny lemon pastel yellow bikini, proving that not even the sun-soaked shores of Malibu can rival her glow.

The 27-year-old model was spotted by TMZ on Wednesday, showcasing her supple bronzed figure in a tiny string bikini as she splashed in the Malibu waves, not a care in the world.

Of course, many images of Bella Hadid rocking her barely there bikini found their way to social media.

bella hadid in malibu proving that mermaids are real pic.twitter.com/XFXr5FoB1f — ؘ (@caprieangel) August 29, 2024

She proudly displayed her flat, toned midriff and ample cleavage, along with her youthful curves, while prancing by the ocean. The nubile young beauty also took a refreshing dip in the Pacific Ocean between conversations with her friends.

Bella Hadid n da bikini! How are them soy boys just laying around?? I be gettn up gettn up pic.twitter.com/h1nKuIvzEM — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) August 30, 2024

Bella embraced a natural look, going makeup-free and letting her dark brunette hair fall loosely around her for the perfect summer outing.

The dark-haired beauty later adorned herself with small framed glasses featuring a subtle yellow tint, complemented by a delicate bracelet and ring. The younger sister of Gigi Hadid arrived at the beach dressed in a lace white mini skirt as a cover-up. Bella also took the opportunity to enjoy a quick beach photoshoot with her friends during their day by the shore.

bella hadid at the beach pic.twitter.com/Dxnl41SMWR — ‏ً (@addictionhadid) August 29, 2024

Fans React to Bella Hadid’s Latest Bikini Outing

Denizens of X (formerly Twitter) were quick to lavish praise on the toned, bronzed, raven-haired beauty.

“Ate at the beach,” one admirer gushed. “INSANE BODY TEAAA,” a second Hadid lover declared. A third fan was so shocked, they semed unable to form a complete thought. “Look amzing,” they managed to type, likely while sweating profusely and crying tears of joy.

Meanwhile, other less enthused fans noted how spry the young model looked in the images.

“She looks healthier,” one fan noted. “Nice weight, optimal,” another fan wrote, channeling Simon Cowell.

Hadid’s pre-Labor Day weekend beach outing follows a recent revelation from her current boy toy.

In a recent episode of the Along For the Ride podcast, 35-year-old cowboy Adan Banuelos shared that his supermodel girlfriend moved into his fifth-wheel trailer at the beginning of their romance.

“She did do the 5th wheel, happily,” Banuelos proclaimed. “It was badass.”

“That 5th wheel has always felt small and then you get, you know, somebody that you enjoy spending time with and that 5th wheel went from a 5th wheel to a f—king mansion,” he quipped.