belgian-olympian-who-got-sick-after-swim-in-polluted-seine-speaks-out-about-illness

In an effort to combat misinformation, Belgian triathlete Olympian Claire Michel speaks out about becoming ill after swimming in Paris’ heavily polluted Seine River during the 2024 Olympic Games.

In a post on Instagram, Michel opened up about her experience in the Seine. “First of all, thanks to great medical care from both the @teambelgium medical team and the incredible volunteer doctors and nurses at the Polyclinic in the Olympic Village,” she stated. “I am gradually doing better and I returned home to Belgium today.”

The Belgian Olympian also stated that her blood tests showed that she contracted a virus from the Seine. However, she noted that it wasn’t E. Coli, which has been found in the river through multiple water tests.

“After three days of vomiting and diarrhea, which left me quite empty, I ended up needing more significant medical attention and spent the Sunday at the clinic.”

She then addressed about the reasoning behind the Belgium team’s team to not start the relay. According to Brussel Time, Team Belgium’s relay team, nicknamed Belgian Hammers, withdrew from the mixed relay triathlon after Michel fell sick after she swam in the river during the Women’s Triathlon. She finished 38th in that race.

“My heart goes out first and foremost to my fellow [Belgian Hammers],” the Belgium Olympian wrote tagging teammates Marten Van Riel, Jelle Geens, and Jolien Vermeylen. “Who lost out on another chance to race.”

Belgian Olympian Continued to Praise Her Teammates Following Seine River Illness

While continuing to speak about her teammates, the Belgian Olympian had nothing but praise for her fellow Belgian Hammers.

“The #belgianhammers was a project we started in Tokyo with the first ever Triathlon Mixed Team Relay,” Michel stated. “Where we rallied to 5th place finish (also after difficult circumstances). We wanted nothing more than to improve on that performance to inspire the next generation.”

Michel then shared what she hopes for future Belgian Hammers. “So if I have one wish for the future generation of Belgian Hammers,” she wrote. “It’s that not only will you always fight until the end, but you will also support each other to the end.”

“This is something I can certainly take away from both my relay experiences with the athletes here in Paris and in Tokyo.”

She went on to add, “Thank you everyone for all the get well soon messages. I’m doing my best to get back to everyone and I really appreciate the love.”