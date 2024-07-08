bebe-rexha-threatens-legal-action-after-fan-attempts-to-throw-object-at-her-onstage

Bebe Rexha threatened legal action against a fan who tried throwing an object at her mid-performance.

Clearly, Bebe does not mess around. During a recent festival performance, a fan attempted to throw something at the singer while she was on stage. The ordeal was captured on video and posted on Twitter.

Bebe Rexha kicks out an audience member after they attempted to throw an object at her during her performance:



“If you hit me with something on stage i'll take you for everything you've f***ing done. do not f***ing play with me right now. Out, get the f**k out.” pic.twitter.com/fugjl8u6Ak — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2024

“If you hit me with something on the stage, I will take you for everything you’ve f—ing got,” she said in the clip. “Do not f—ing play with me right now.”

In the video, Bebe actively searched for the individual who threw the object.

“Which one? Point me to the person. I want to see them,” she said to the crowd. Once she spotted him, she said, “Out. Get the f— out. That’s it. It’s done for you.”

Bebe Rexha Threatens Legal Action After Fan Attempts to Throw Object at Her

Once she had the crowd member removed, she continued her concert. Bebe made it clear not to mess with her. Unfortunately, however, this hasn’t stopped the continuous harassment she receives while performing.

Last month, Rexha demanded multiple crowd members be removed from a Wisconsin show for throwing items at her. This was a year after she suffered an injury at an NYC concert when an audience member threw their phone at her.

Previously, Bebe has warned audience members not to throw items at the stage by threatening legal action.

“If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges to the other guy,” she stated. “I would love to become richer.”

She then clarified that this was not an invitation to throw objects at her, but rather a joke — and warning — about what would happen if they did.

In response to the video, many people expressed their support for Bebe on X. “People seriously need to leave her alone. She doesn’t do anything wrong to warrant the things she faces,” one person wrote.

“Why are they obsessed with throwing things at her??????” another asked. A third person wrote, “As she should. This behavior of throwing things at artists on stage needs to stop. It’s very irritating.”