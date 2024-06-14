Bebe Rexha Calls ‘Me, Myself & I’ Collaborator G-Eazy an ‘Ungrateful Loser’ in Epic Rant

Bebe Rexha called out “Me, Myself, & I” collaborator G-Eazy on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

According to Page Six, Bebe “shared a screenshot of a text conversation with her team which showed a person named Joanna asking for the singer’s thoughts on working with G-Eazy to shoot content while in New York.” However, these have since been deleted.

Over the screenshot, she wrote: “You have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser.”

“You’re lucky people are liking you again,” she continued. “Cause I could go in on all the s-itty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good.”

While the details of the poor treatment are unclear, it’s evident something happened between the two. Nevertheless, the rapper’s past actions do not sit well with the “I’m Good” singer.

Bebe Rexha Calls Out G-Eazy on Social Media

Last night, Bebe posted a statement on X, claiming her team made her take down the Instagram Story.

Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 13, 2024

“I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said,” she said in her statement.

Before posting her message on X, she also retweeted a photo of her and Halsey from January, which someone captioned, “Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy’s career.”

Countless fans came to her defense on X.

“i love you sister,” one person wrote. “every man in the industry thats wronged you will crumble.”

Another added, “pls don’t let them silence you. speak your thoughts.”

A third user even said, “Always speak your thoughts… it’s what we love about you, how pure and honest you are please don’t let your team silence you!”