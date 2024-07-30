Beach Taken Over by ‘Apocalyptic’ Cloud of Dragonflies in Crazy Video

An unexpected invasion of a dragonfly army turned a calm Rhode Island beach into a scene straight out of an apocalyptic summer movie.

According to Storyful, on July 27, thousands of dragonflies descended upon Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I. Footage captured by beachgoer Jennifer Serenson showcases a mesmerizing swarm of dragonflies soaring above the beach, gracefully skimming over towels, umbrellas, and visitors.

Would you stay or go? ⛱️🤔⁉️ Dragonflies swarmed a busy Rhode Island beach on Saturday — you can hear children screaming as they flew past. https://t.co/xSc1cvImf9 pic.twitter.com/KnhPNf3UUI — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 28, 2024

In the video, a massive swarm of dragonflies hovers and darts above the sand, prompting some beachgoers to scream and seek shelter.

According to local outlet WBZ-TV, the dragonflies began to arrive at Misquamicut State Beach around 11 a.m. local time, with the most remarkable swarm making its appearance at 1 p.m.

Ginger Brown, a dragonfly expert based in Rhode Island, told the outlet the recent swarm occurred outside the usual migration window for dragonflies, which typically spans from mid-August to mid-September. She explained that these insects are known to relocate when their habitats, such as swamps and bogs, become too dry.

“It is entirely possible that’s what we’re seeing now,” Brown explained. “They can travel long distances with relative ease.”

Brown highlighted that dragonflies play a vital role in the ecosystem by consuming mosquitoes and other pests. Additionally, they serve as a food source for birds and even carnivorous plants.

“They’re extremely important in that web of life,” she pointed out.

Brown remarked that there is no need for anyone caught in a swarm of dragonflies to feel afraid.

“Just enjoy the phenomenon,” she urged beachgoers. “They have excellent vision, they’re not going to fly into your face.”

While the beach-going dragonflies may be harmless, the footage of them invading over the waves didn’t sit well with everyone.

“Looks like pre-disaster phenomenon,’ one viewer of the footage noted on X (formerly Twitter). “Tsunami. I’d be outta there, ya never know!”, a second X user agreed. “I don’t think it’s something to laugh at. The end times are near,” a third feaful X user added.

However, most denizens of the internet seemed to feel like the dragonflies at the beach were a positive sign.

“Those are dragon flies… Very safe and very good for eliminating mosquitoes, flies, etc,” another X user wrote. “They hatch out of fresh water, and this looks like an amazing release,” they added. “Finally! A beach with no mosquitoes!”, a second dragonfly fan quipped.