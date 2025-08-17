Bat Bites WWE Legend, Leading to Hospitalization

A WWE legend was hospitalized after he was bitten by a bat last week.

In a recent Instagram post, Charles Robinson revealed that he was bitten by a bat in the middle of the night.

“Great way to start the morning,” he wrote, “2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right, a bat! 4 years later in the ER and six shots.”

Robinson then shared a video of a nurse giving him multiple shots in his hand.

Fellow WWE legend Chris Jericho shared his thoughts about the bat incident in the comment section of Robinson’s post. “Now you’re officially a vampire!” he declared.

The comment, among others, seemingly inspired Robinson to share a photo of himself wearing a Batman mask a couple of days later.

“Ready for work in #boston for @WWE #smackdownlive,” he wrote. “Am I #batman or a #vampire? #wrestling #laugh.”

The WWE Legend Was Previously Injured During Night of Champions

The bat incident occurred a little over a month after the WWE legend was injured during Night of Champions.

During the event, Seth Rollins was about to cash his “Money in the Bank” contract when wrestling icon John Cena tackled him and sent Robinson, who was refereeing the event, flying to the ground.

Days later, Robinson recalled the incident on Raw Recap. “I’m running as hard as I can. This was a cash-in, so I’m running about 80%. I’m not giving it my all… I’m trying to hold back.”

“It’s a funny stride,” he continued. I’m trying to hold back, thank God, because if I’d been going 100%, the collision would have been much worse.”

Recalling the moment, Robinson said, “I’m running down the ramp, and I see movement out of the corner of my eye. I thought it was Stu, the camera guy… So when I divert back straight. All of a sudden, bam! I’m airborne. And they tell me that John Cena hit. Is that who hit me.”

Robinson noted that Cena didn’t speak to him after the incident. “The really sad thing about this is, I thought we had respect,” Robinson said about Cena. “But afterwards, he said absolutely nothing. Nothing.”