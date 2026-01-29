barry-keoghan-channels-ringo-starr-with-wild-new-haircut-ahead-of-beatles-biopic

Barry Keoghan got a little help from his friends (and barber) for his latest role. The Irish actor just debuted a Ringo Starr-inspired haircut on the red carpet for an upcoming Beatles biopic.

Videos by Suggest

Keoghan appeared at the Crime 101 London premiere on Jan. 28 sporting a long mop-top hairstyle reminiscent of Starr’s early Beatles look. This transformation likely previews the 33-year-old’s appearance as the legendary drummer in 1917 director Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopic.

Barry Keoghan (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) on Jan. 28 and Ringo Starr circa 1963, via Getty Images.

The Saltburn star, usually known for his sharp, short brunette locks, paired his new shaggy look with a leather racing jacket, matching pants, and a green-and-white face-covering scarf.

Barry Keoghan attends the UK Gala Screening of ‘Crime 101’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 28, in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

Mendes’ “The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event” consists of four films, each focusing on a different member of the iconic band. Scheduled for release in April 2028, the project stars Keoghan as Starr, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Actors Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson discuss “The Beatles” at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Rounding out the cast are Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Harry Lloyd as George Martin, and James Norton as Brian Epstein.

“We’re not just making one film about the Beatles — we’re making four,” Mendes revealed at CinemaCon last March. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.”

“There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation,” the Skyfall director added. “I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore, and I think we found a way to do that.”

Ringo Starr Approved of Barry Keoghan’s Casting in the Upcoming Beatles Film Project

Meanwhile, Starr had already expressed his support when rumors of Keoghan’s casting first surfaced.

“I think it’s great,” the 85-year-old music legend told Entertainment Tonight in 2024. “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons; I hope not too many!”

In a May 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Keoghan confirmed he met with Starr before filming began.

“I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me,” he told Kimmel. “He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo.”

“And when I was talking to him, I couldn’t look at him,” Keoghan admitted. “I was nervous, like right now. But he’s like, ‘You can look at me.’”