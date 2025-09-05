Band Cancels All Tour Dates After Member’s ‘Serious’ Injury That ‘Requires Surgery’

A popular metal band has canceled its tour due to its drummer’s arm injury, which requires surgery.

Animals as Leaders recently dropped the disappointing news that they’re canceling upcoming shows in Mexico, South America, and Australia due to drummer Matt Garstka’s arm injury. No further details about the injury were provided.

The band announced on Instagram that they will reschedule shows in cities with canceled dates.

“To our fans in Mexico, South America, and Australia,” they began.

“We have some unfortunate news. We’re going to have to cancel our upcoming tour dates. Matt sustained a serious arm injury that requires surgery, and there’s no way we can perform without him,” the band continued.

“Rather than leave things up in the air, we’re calling it now and putting our full focus into writing the next Animals As Leaders album. New material is already in the works, and we’ll have more to share soon.”

Drummer Matt Garstka of Animals as Leaders performs in 2017. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

“We know this news sucks – especially for those of you who’ve been waiting a long time to see us live. Canceling isn’t something we take lightly,” the band added. “Thank you for sticking with us. We’ll make it back to your cities with new music and a set that hits even harder.

Respect,

Animals As Leaders”

Fans Offer Their Support After Band Announces Drummer Needs Surgery

Meanwhile, in the comments section, fans offered their overwhelming support for the band in the wake of their drummer’s surgery.

“This is how good AAL is. Someone gets hurt, nobody is capable of filling in. Get well soon, Matt!” one top comment read. “Matt is one of those drummers who can’t be filled in for,” a second fan agreed.

“I’ll sacrifice my arms for Matt,” a third fan (hopefully) joked.

Animals as Leaders released their fifth album, Parrhesia, in 2022. They marked the 10th anniversary of their 2014 album, The Joy of Motion, with a North American tour last fall and a European tour earlier this year.