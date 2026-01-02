Bam Margera’s Ex Asks for $15K Monthly in Child Support — But Has to Settle for a Lot Less

Bam Margera is on board with paying child support—but not quite at the price tag his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, was hoping for.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Boyd initially requested that the reality TV personality and Jackass alum pay her $15,000 per month, claiming his net worth was around $55 million. However, it appears they have now agreed to a much lower monthly amount.

Bam Margera and his ex-wife, Nikki Boyd, in 2013. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Margera has agreed to pay $2,500 per month in child support for his and Boyd’s 8-year-old son, Phoenix. The payments are scheduled to begin on the first of this month.

Bam Margera Previously Questioned Legitimacy of Marriage to Nikki Boyd

The separation has been contentious. According to TMZ, Margera previously challenged the legitimacy of their 2013 marriage. He claimed the union was never valid because the ceremony took place in Iceland—where they were not residents—and they allegedly never filed the official paperwork in the United States.

Margera’s substance abuse issues further complicated the situation. Boyd and her legal team insisted that his contact with Phoenix be monitored due to his alcohol use.

Margera claims he is now sober and credits his new wife, Dannii Marie, for his sobriety.

Bam Margera and current wife, Dannii Marie, last year. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

He stated that Marie told him drinking alcohol would be the equivalent of cheating. The couple married in 2024.