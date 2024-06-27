Bam Margera Sentenced to Probation, Random Drug Tests After Plea Over Family Altercation

Former Jackass star Bam Margera has been sentenced to probation and random drug tests after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct during a family altercation.

According to Page Six, Margera was sentenced to six months of probation and if he fails any of his random drug tests, he will go to jail. The sentencing comes one year after the former reality TV star assaulted his brother, Jesse Margera, and threatened other family members.

In his statement, Bam Margera’s attorney, Michael T. van der Veen shared, “[Margera] emerged from the Chester County, Pennsylvania courthouse today free of the misdemeanor charges that had been levied against him due to a family dispute in April 2023. This is basically a noise violation. He really got nothing more than a traffic ticket.”

At the time of his arrest, Margera was charged with one count of simple assault for the physical altercation, one count of harassment. He also had four counts of terroristic threats with the intention to terrorize another. However, the terroristic threat charges were dropped during a July 2023 hearing.

During that hearing, Jesse Margera said he didn’t want his brother to get into more trouble. “I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance,” he stated. Jesse also described Bam as “a good dude when he’s not messed up.”

Last summer, Bam Margera was in and out of various treatment centers for his drug and alcohol addiction. At one point, he was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Margera called his original charges a “blessing in disguise,” as they helped him turn his life around.

Bam Margera’s Sentencing Comes One Month After He Married Dannii Marie

During his after-sentencing speech, Bam Margera gave credit to his new wife, Dannii Marie. He said she helped him get his life together. The couple got married last month in New Mexico.

In a clip of the ceremony, Margera is seen holding hands with his blushing bride. They exchange vows while being surrounded by a camera crew. “Exactly one year ago, I was checking into the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles to check out,” he said. “I bought enough drugs to not want to wake up and I said, ‘God if I do wake up, eff you, but you better deliver me the hottest eye candy with A-cup t–s and a tan pitbull.”

Bam also said he had met Dannii at the pool of the West Hollywood hotel. Things just clicked for him after that. “I love you and I’ll love you forever,” he then declared. “And I’ll take care of you. You got rid of all the d—heads and goons and made me stop drinking and got me back to skateboarding and I cannot thank you enough.”

Bam was previously married to Nikki Boyd. They share a son Pheonix Wolf.