baldwin-family-member-could-face-jail-time-after-recent-arrest

A member of the Baldwin family is possibly facing jail time nearly two years after being arrested for alleged assault.

According to court files obtained by Us Weekly, Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested on February 24, 2024, after being accused of throwing her tampon at a woman during a bar fight at Club Elan in Georgia.

Prosecutors in the case claimed that the Baldwin family member caused physical harm to Jacinto Hills by striking “in the genitals.” She was also accused of removing “a portion of hair from the scalp” of another person, identified as Ian O’Neill.

Per the police report, the venue’s employees claim that Aronow became belligerent after being told she had to leave a restroom for an employee. When the Baldwin family member said she needed to “change her tampon and asked for a few minutes,” the bartender, identified as Haleigh Cauley, allowed her to use the restroom.

However, the bartender said that upon leaving the bathroom, Aronow “removed her tampon and threw it” at her.

“Aronow can be seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside,” the police report revealed. “The video clearly shows Ms. Aronow grabbing and pulling Mr. O’Neill’s hair and her hitting Mr. Hills in the genitals.”

The report further shared, “This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club.” Per the outlet, Aronow claimed she was acting in self-defense, and the employees were being dramatic. Ms. Aronow stated she was forcefully removed from the club.”

Aronow initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom and throwing her used tampon at Cauley, the report stated. However, she later admitted to throwing the feminine product.

“Ms. Aronow attempted to justify her action by stating she was defending herself,” the report added.

The Baldwin Family Member Could Serve Up to One Year in Jail For Her Actions

Among the four misdemeanor criminal charges that were brought up against Aronow were simple battery, simple assault, battery, and criminal trespass.

If she is found guilty, Aronow could face up to one year in jail on the battery charge.

Although Aronow hasn’t personally publicly spoken out about her actions, Cauley was interviewed by TMZ about what led to the dramatic incident. She said that Aronow and her friends were told they couldn’t be in the bathroom before she noticed a “throw-up filled to the top of the sink.”

“I said, ‘Listen, you guys have got to go,” the bartender recalled. She further pointed out that Aronow had a “scary” look in her eyes.

The Baldwin family member allegedly told her, “Do you not believe me? Do you want to see?”

Cauley said the thrown tampon was “used” and had made contact with her face. However, she noted that Aronow did not throw the tampon. Instead, she pulled it out and “swung her arm up,” and the tampon touched Cauley’s face. The tampon did not leave Aronow’s grip.

After security was called on Aronow, Cauley said the Baldwin family member began “swinging” at the guards.

Cauley said she is planning to file a lawsuit against Aronow because “somebody’s bodily fluids” touched her. “That’s just not appropriate, and that’s very uncalled for,” she added. “Especially when somebody’s trying to help you.”

Aronow’s attorney, Drew Findling, hasn’t disputed any of the alleged actions his client made during the fight. Instead, he stated that she is “embarrassed and saddened” by the events. He noted she was taking “necessary steps” to ensure the incident never happens again.