bad-bunny-seemingly-injures-himself-while-dancing-during-puerto-rico-concert

Bad Bunny appeared to sustain an injury recently at his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 31-year-old pop star was performing at his No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí (I Don’t Want to Leave Here) residency at Coliseo de Puerto on September 5. In the video, Bad Bunny jumped side to side before his leg seemed to give out. He then limped off the stage.

No update has been provided on the injury, but local reports indicate that the concert continued afterward.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny revealed in a recent interview that he excluded the United States from his 2025-2026 concert tour due to concerns that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might raid the venues.

Why Bad Bunny Skipped the United States on His Current Tour

“People from the US could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” the pop star told i-D magazine via CNN. “But there was the issue that … ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

An apparently cold Bad Bunny at the ‘Caught Stealing’ New York Premiere last month. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

The musician has criticized ICE operations, which increased under President Donald Trump. In a June Instagram video, he condemned federal agents in Puerto Rico, saying they should “leave these people working here alone.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, began his concert tour with a two-month residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. The residency includes 30 shows on the island and ends on September 14.