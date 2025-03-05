Bad Boy Co-Founder Kirk Burrowes Accuses Diddy of Years-Long Abusive Behavior in New Lawsuit

Co-founding partner and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, Kirk Burrowes, is now suing Sean “Diddy” Combs for his “deeply disturbing pattern” of sexual abuse, coercion, violence, and intimidation that he claims spanned for more than a decade.

Videos by Suggest

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Burrowes filed the lawsuit against Combs on Friday, Feb. 28. In the documents, Burrowes slams his former business partner for his alleged years of “predatory” actions towards him. He also accused Diddy of fostering a “toxic environment of coercion, feature, and psychological manipulation”

Kirk Burrowes further claimed Diddy subjected him to “repeated sexual harassment, physical aggression and forced compliance with degrading sexual acts.” This includes “unwanted and forced advances” such as “nudity, sexual overtones, voyeurism, and acts of exhibitionism.”

Burrowes then claimed Combs escalated the “campaign of control, resorting to physical violence, blackmail, career sabotage, and financial extortion.” This included “forced coercion” so that the former Bad Boy president would give up his 25% stake in the company.

Burrowes also stated Diddy’s mother “knowingly participated in the fraudulent scheme to obtain 100% control of Bad Boy Entertainment and “carefully maintained a facade of integrity, portraying herself as an innocent bystander while orchestrating Plaintiff’s financial and professional downfall behind the scenes.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Legal Team Responds to Kirk Burrowes’ Lawsuit Claims

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team issued a statement to PEOPLE about the claims made in Kirk Burrowes’ lawsuit.

“This latest lawsuit filed by Kirk Burrowes, filed by none other than Tyrone Blackburn, is another frivolous attempt to re-litigate claims that have been repeatedly thrown out of court over the past 30 years,” the statement reads. “Despite repeated dismissals, Burrowes and Blackburn are intent on wasting the court’s time and resources by refiling dismissed claims and now dragging Mr. Combs’ 80-year-old mother into this.”

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, waiting for his May 2025 trial. He is facing federal criminal charges, which are sex trafficking and racketeering, as well as transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.