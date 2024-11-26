Backstreet Girls Frontman Bjørn Müller Dead at 64

Bjørn Müller, the frontman of the Norwegian rock band Backstreet Girls, passed away last week at the age of 64.

The band released a statement, revealing that Müller passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19. “We are in shock after the cruel message we woke up to,” the statement, which was posted on Facebook, read. “Our thoughts are with the family, children, friends, fans. We love you Bear!!”



The Backstreet Girls bandmates also blacked out the Facebook page’s profile and cover pictures. Seemingly revealing that Bjørn Müller’s death was unexpected, the bandmates stated, “We are in shock after the horrible message we woke up to. Our thoughts are with the family, children, friends, fans. We love you Bjørn!!”

Müller’s children, Max and Iben, also released a statement about his death. “We want to thank all the greetings and support we have received so far from acquaintances, friends, and fans on the occasion of our dear, irreplaceable father’s passing.”

Born in Fredrikstad, Norway, on Feb. 22, 1960, Bjørn Müller first joined Backstreet Girls in 1986. He was part of the band’s three albums, Boogie Till’ You Puke (1988), Party On Elmstreet (1989), and Coming Down Hard (1989), before departing in 1991. However, he later returned in 1995 as the lead vocalist. He remained an active member of the group until his death.

Müller had been with the band through numerous transitions. He and guitarist Petter Baarli were also the long-running bandmates of the group. Baarli has been in the band since its founding in 1984.

Müller’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Backstreet Girls Fans Pay Tribute to Bjørn Müller

Not long after the news broke about Bjørn Müller’s passing, the Backstreet Girls fans took to Facebook to share their condolences to the bandmates.

“Bjørn was one of the very best in the business, the ultimate frontman,” one fan wrote. “I feel for you in the family and in the band, and I feel a great loss for us the fans. You were on such a solid ride lately and, the movie and the book and all the positive attention around, you were great, the last concert I saw with you was the best ever. Rest In Peace, Bjørn Müller.”

Another fan also stated, “[I] had the pleasure of seeing Backstreet Girls live several times and had the honor of warming up for the band a few years ago. What a guy and what a band, a commitment to rock like no other. Through meeting with Bjørn, he beat us like a badass rock hero, but at the same time so down to earth and jovial in style. Sending warm thoughts to you. Rest in peace, Bear.”