Bachelor Nation Stars Joins Forces For New Dating Show

Ready to help others find love, Bachelor Nation stars Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe team up for new Hulu dating show Are You My First?

The duo, who starred on their own seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, will host the show, described as a first-of-its-kind reality dating show featuring “the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled.”

According to TVLine, the show is set to premiere on Aug. 18 and will consist of 10 episodes during its first season.

“In this groundbreaking new dating experiment, the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them,” the show’s description reads.

The description further noted that for the first time, the contestants will explore their connection without judgment. This will allow them to embark on a “heated yet heartfelt journey” that will include romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests searching for “the one.”

“Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered, and heartbroken,” the description added.

Bristowe appeared as the lead on The Bachelorette for season 11 and then co-hosted two seasons of the show alongside fellow alum Tayshia Adams. She went on to host her own podcast, Off the Vine.

Underwood was the lead for season 23 of The Bachelor. He then came out gay in 2021 and married his partner, Jordan Brown, in 2023. The couple now shares a son, Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood, who was born in 2024.

The Bachelor Nation Stars Speak Out About Hosting the New Dating Show

Following the news that they were co-hosting the upcoming dating show, the Bachelor Nation stars took to social media to speak out.

“Join me and my work wife @KaitlynBristowe on August 18th on @Hulu,” Underwood declared in an Instagram Stories post.

“The largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled are looking for love and maybe their first in paradise!” Underwood also wrote with a reel of him and Bristowe dancing to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” on the beach where the new dating show takes place.

“Introducing Are You My First? A new dating experiment coming August 18th on Hulu,” Underwood added.

Bristowe then shared the reel. “We are hosting a new dating show about virgins and I legit can’t wait for you guys to meet them all,” she wrote.