‘Bachelor’ Alum Gets Engaged After Picturesque Proposal in the Snow

She accepted the final rose… A Bachelor veteran is officially off the market, announcing her engagement with a romantic snowy proposal on social media.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby announced her engagement to Borgfjord on Jan. 1 on Facebook. Borgfjord proposed in a pavilion lit with fairy lights in Chicago, surrounded by gently falling snow.

In the photos shared by Maltby, Borgfjord pulled the classic “down on one knee” move, leaving the 40-year-old practically doubled over with joy. The pair shared a kiss in their very own Hallmark-style winter wonderland, and Maltby made sure to flash the new hardware: a stunning rectangular stone in a gold setting. Looks like she finally found a rose that won’t wilt…

“You are my peace [Halli], I love you forever,” Maltby wrote in her post, clarifying that the big moment actually happened on Dec. 30.

“Congratulations, Danielle!! So happy for you!! That is pure happiness on your face!” one fan gushed in the comments section.

‘Bachelor’ Alum and Hubby to Be Have Recently Opened Up About Their Relationship on Social Media

While the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Maltby recently shared a clip from a date night on Dec. 31. She revealed that they celebrated New Year’s Eve by attending a screening of Wicked: For Good.

“Movie cozies☑️ Loml ☑️ Month late for Wicked ☑️,” she wrote over the video. The clip pans from her to Borgfjord, then to the movie’s title frame, a move that we’re sure didn’t bother anyone else in the theater.

Borgfjord also shared a peek into their relationship in a Sept. 28 post. He and Maltby carb-loaded their way through Italy, pausing only to sightsee and explore ancient ruins.

The post kicks off with a selfie of Borgfjord and Maltby grinning ear to ear during their Italian adventures. “Dream trip. Dream girl. Addio per ora, Italia ❤️,” he wrote alongside the sweet post.

Maltby competed on the 21st season of The Bachelor but was eliminated in week 7. She later joined Bachelor in Paradise for two seasons: in season 4, she left during week 2, and in season 8, she won alongside Michael Allio. However, their relationship ended in September 2023.