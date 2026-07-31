‘Bachelor’ Alum Announces She’s Pregnant With a ‘Double Rainbow’ Baby

Vanessa Grimaldi has another reason to celebrate.

Videos by Suggest

The former Bachelor star announced on July 27 that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Josh Wolfe. The couple, who married in August 2021, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring their 3-year-old son, Winston.

The video shows the family relaxing together on a dock by a lake before Winston walks into the frame carrying a collection of ultrasound photos.

“We’ve been keeping a secret…” Grimaldi wrote over the video, later revealing, “Our double rainbow baby is on the way.”

In the caption, she shared another sweet detail about her son’s excitement over becoming a big brother.

“Winston’s been collecting some of his toys to give to the baby 🥹🥹,” Grimaldi wrote. “We’re beyond excited to meet our little miracle and finally share the news!🙏🏼🧿🌈🌈.”

The pregnancy announcement comes after Grimaldi publicly opened up about experiencing two miscarriages within a year.

In June of last year, she revealed her second pregnancy loss in an emotional Instagram post titled, “When the Heart Breaks Again: Miscarriage No. 2.”

“This is my second miscarriage. Saying that out loud still feels surreal,” she wrote. “Especially finding out during my ultrasound. Again. It adds another layer to the grief, one that’s heavier, more complicated and harder to put into words.”

Grimaldi shared that during that difficult period, she found comfort in spending time in her son’s room.

“It’s comforting in a way I can’t quite explain,” she wrote. “I’m so incredibly grateful for him. My healthy, joyful little boy.”

She added, “And at the same time, my heart aches for the baby I never got to meet. I keep thinking about Winston as a newborn. All the firsts, the sleepy snuggles, the tiny milestones. I imagined getting to live through those moments again.”

Months earlier, Grimaldi had disclosed her first miscarriage, explaining why she decided to share her experience publicly.

“I wasn’t sure how to share this. But, I knew I wanted to,” she wrote. “A few months ago, I had the 2 biggest surprises: finding out I was pregnant, then finding out I miscarried.”

“It was a hard yet bonding process that made me feel less alone and ultimately helped me heal,” she added.

Now, Grimaldi and Wolfe are preparing to welcome what she describes as their “double rainbow baby.”