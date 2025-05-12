Babysitter Sentenced After Giving Lethal Dose Of Benadryl To 7-Month-Old

A Hawaii babysitter, Dixie Villa, was sentenced to 20 years in jail in connection with he 2019 death of seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch. Villa gave Abigail a lethal dose of Benadryl, resulting in the former being convicted of manslaughter. Her sentence, however, will be appealed by a new legal team.

According to the Star Advertiser, Abigail Lobisch was found dead at Villa’s home on February 24, 2019. An autopsy revealed that Abigail had died of diphenhydramine toxicity. Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine that is found in Benadryl. Villa had given Abigail a lethal dose of the drug.

Villa was charged with manslaughter in July 2019. Five years later, in November 2024, a jury found Dixie Villa guilty of manslaughter. She received the maximum sentence of 20 years on Wednesday, May 7.

During the sentencing hearing, Anna Lobish, Abigail’s mother, broke down in tears as she delivered her impact statement.

“My life has been defined by grief, loss and the pain of living without Abby is a heavy weight I will carry every single day for the rest of my life,” Lobish said, as per KHON2.

“The loss and the pain of living without Abby is a heavy weight that I will carry every single day for the rest of my life until Abby and I are finally reunited,” Lobish added, as per Hawaii News Now.

Relief

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in court that Villa’s sentence was a long time coming.

“The family waited six years for justice,” Alm said. “Our keiki are vulnerable and those who care for them should be held accountable when they harm them.”

After Villa’s sentencing, Lobish expressed feeling closure, saying, “I’m so relieved that it’s over. I’m happy with what happened in there.”

Defense attorneys asked for a 10-year probation sentence given the fact that Villa had two young children. Megan Kau, Villa’s attorney, said that their office didn’t handle appeal cases, with the judge granting her motion to withdraw as her client’s counsel.

“I strongly believe that we have legal basis to overturn the conviction and ask for a new trial,” Kau said.

As Villa finds a new legal team, prosecutors stated that they were expecting an appeal. However, they believe that the sentencing brings peace to Anna Lobish.

“Six years is a long time to wait for justice and while justice has been delayed,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tiffany Kaeo said. “We hope this is not justice denied.”