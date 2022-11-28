The Baby Center Has Released Its Top Ten Names Of 2022, Find Out What Is #1

Brace yourself: the top baby names of 2022 are in! The results show that popular names from last year remain favorites for babies born in 2022. In fact, the top girl and boy names are the same as those from the previous year.

Olivia and Liam are the number one baby names in America for 2022, according to Baby Center.

The Top Ten Girl Names Of 2022

Olivia Emma Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Luna Mia Charlotte Evelyn

The top five baby girl names remain the same from last year: Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava, and Sophia. Yes, all these names end in “a.”

As for the other girl names that cracked the top ten, only one new name appears on the list. Evelyn claims the tenth spot on the list. The other top ten names are Isabella in sixth, Luna in seventh, Mia in eighth, and Charlotte in the ninth spot.

The Top Ten Boy Names Of 2022

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah Mateo Lucas Levi Asher James Leo

For the top boy names, Liam was almost beat out by the runner-up winner. Noah takes second place, the same as last year. Even the third and fourth place finishers, Oliver and Elijah, held onto their same spots as the previous year.

However, the fifth-place name is new to the top ten. Mateo jumped from 11th place last year to the fifth most popular name in 2022.

The other top ten boy names include one more addition to the group. Leo takes the tenth spot, up from number 12 in 2021.

In fact, Leo is a name that has continued to grow in popularity every year since 2017, when it was just in 48th place in 2017. Could it be at the top of the list next year? Not if the names Lucas, Levi, Asher, and James have anything to say about it. These boy names round at spots sixth through ninth on the 2022 list.

How Is The List Determined?

According to Baby Center’s website, here’s the methodology used in the study. “The 2022 Most Popular Baby Names report analyzes the top 100 names from data submitted by BabyCenter parents through Nov. 1, 2022, from about 416,000 of the babies born in 2022.”

The website goes on to say, “BabyCenter is a part of Everyday Health Group—Pregnancy & Parenting (EHG P&P). EHG P&P reaches 91 percent of first-time pregnancies and 85 percent of pregnancies in the United States. Our baby name data is volunteered by parents who enter their babies’ names in real time, giving us an up-to-the-minute look at what’s trending.”

