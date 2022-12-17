Even Shoppers With Sensitive Skin Love This Lifting Collagen Cream That Delivers Unbelievable Results

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

German brand Babor has been in the skincare game for more than 60 years. A family-owned company, the brand is backed by aestheticians, tons of research, and a growing sustainability effort. Basically, they know a thing or two about what it takes to make gentle, sustainable, and effective products.

The brand’s Lifting Collagen Cream is no exception. From the clinical-grade ingredients to the company’s environmental commitment, this cream is an all-around winner that will make you feel good in more ways than one.

We’ve told you about their skin barrier protectant, the highly-rated Multi-Vitamin Ampoule Serum. Babor’s concentrated serums are perfect for intensive, targeted treatment. For everyday use, though, the Lifting Collagen Cream is both hydrating and plumping.

This luscious cream hydrates skin while reducing the look of wrinkles and fine lines. Formulated with active ingredients including hyaluronic acid, squalane, and marine collagen, it promises to improve skin’s firmness and elasticity.

Marine collagen, specifically, reduces the look and depth of wrinkles while enhancing skin’s appearance. Hyaluronic acid and squalane deliver a one-two punch of hydration that also helps soothe irritated skin, boost moisture content, and reinforce the skin barrier. Finally, the addition of tripeptides complex plays a key role in helping to firm the skin.

While some anti-aging products can be irritating, reviewers say the cream is even great for those with sensitive skin.

One customer, in particular, was excited about the cream’s soothing benefits. “This was my first time [trying] the Babor brand and I have been loving this cream,” they wrote. “It’s been a great moisturizer and has a calming effect on my skin. My skin definitely looks more hydrated and even.”

Many reviewers said the cream was light and non-greasy, had a subtle pleasant scent, and was great for even super-dry skin.

“I have used many BABOR products for many years and none of them have ever done me wrong. I have extremely dry skin and this lifting collagen cream goes on light, feels like whipped butter going on, and locks in moisture that lasts all day,” one reviewer noted. “Cannot recommend this product enough.”

If you’re in the market for a new moisturizer, the Lifting Collagen Cream is a worthy investment and an excellent way to treat yourself.

