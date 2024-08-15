ayesha-curry-breaks-silence-on-heated-paris-olympics-confrontation-with-police

NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha announced the birth of their newborn son, Caius Chai, on May 11. Unfortunately, Cassius Chai is already learning the downside of being the parent of a celebrity.

After the United States defeated France in the Gold Medal Game during the Olympics, the Currys decided to go out and enjoy the closing ceremony. They were trying to get to the area where their car was parked. However, they were accosted by Paris Police while en route. It was an incident that resulted in Cassius being hit in the head.

Ayesha Curry Breaks Silence After Paris Incident

For the first time since the incident, she broke her silence, reflecting on her time in Paris in a recent Instagram post.

“A huge thank you to [Air BNB] for making our Paris stay so incredible,” she said. “We had the best time celebrating and cheering on [Stephen Curry] at the Olympics. Thank you!!!”

Although Ayesha doesn’t address the incident directly, it was pretty animated. A video captured by an onlooker shows Steph’s mother Sonya furious at the police. Noting that while attempted to push Ayesha, they also hit the newborn in the head.

Later in the video Curry’s teammate Draymond Green also makes an appearance, scolding police for making contact with the newborn.

Warriors Star Sounds Off on Fatherhood.

Steph is now a four-time father along with being a four-time NBA champion. His last two kids have been boys, but for a while, he was classified as a ‘girl dad’ when his first two kids, Riley and Ryan, hit the scene. When speaking on being the father of two girls, Curry noted how special it is.

“Being a girl dad is just leaning into being present, being available, being a vision of how a man should treat a woman. I think, for us, we have to be that model,” Curry said.

“The smile on your daughter’s face when you walk in the house or when you pay attention to something that they’re interested in, it opens up a different side of you. It’s the best thing in the world.”