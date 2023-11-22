Axl Rose Sued By Model For Sexual Assault

Axl Rose is facing a lawsuit concerning an alleged sexual assault incident from decades ago involving a former Penthouse model. Sheila Kennedy, the Penthouse’s Pet of the Year in ’83, has recently filed a lawsuit against the Guns N’ Roses frontman, asserting that he forcibly dragged her in a primal manner and sexually assaulted her.

In the lawsuit documents obtained by TMZ, Kennedy alleges that in 1989, during a party, Axl tied her up and engaged in non-consensual anal penetration. She asserts that they met at a New York City club in February of that year and later attended a private gathering in his hotel suite. Kennedy states that the party was attended by individuals allegedly using drugs.

Kennedy initially accepted Axl’s advances, but the situation turned distressing when she claims he cleared the room, leaving only her, another female model, and a male acquaintance of his present. Kennedy alleges witnessing aggressive behavior from Axl towards the other model. Subsequently, she moved to another room with Axl’s friend, where the alleged assault occurred.

According to Kennedy, Axl became angry, expelled the other woman, and then forcefully took her back to his bed after finding her in the other room. She claims he tied her hands using pantyhose and sexually assaulted her without her consent, causing her to feel overwhelmed and powerless.

Following the incident, Kennedy states she suffered severe emotional distress, including anxiety and depression resembling symptoms of PTSD. She further claims that her personal relationships have been adversely affected. Seeking damages, Kennedy has publicly recounted her allegations before.