Awkwafina Boyfriend: Inside The Actress’s Love Life

Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, first came to our attention when her 2012 song “My Vag” was a viral sensation.

Today, the comedic rapper has become a legitimate mainstream star. She can hold her own in rom-coms (Crazy Rich Asians), A-list-studded blockbusters (Ocean’s 8), and even family-friendly animated films (Raya and the Last Dragon). Awkwafina even made history as the first Asian female to win a lead actress award when she took home a 2020 Golden Globe for her performance in The Farewell.

And her star continues to rise. She just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Katy in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; she also stars in the Comedy Central series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Now that she’s such a hot commodity, we can’t help but wonder if she has time to date. Learn everything there is to know about her love life, including any hints as to who Awkwafina’s boyfriend might be.

Awkwafina Keeps Her Love Life Very Private

The very reason Awkwafina is so likable is that she always delivers honesty with a dose of humor.

“I think being a woman in comedy means kind of building up that collective camaraderie with the sometimes sad and funny truths of being a woman,” she told Vogue in 2019. “But also using it to empower, to encourage, to laugh, and to further improve womanhood in general.”

However, unlike confessional comedians, her commitment to revealing truths doesn’t mean she’s willing to spill every last detail of her own life. This means she has rarely spoken about her personal dating history. Awkwafina only draws from her own past if it has comedic value and a meaningful takeaway. For instance, in 2018, she told Vogue about the time her friends set her up with a guy and how quickly things fell apart.

“Right off the bat, physically, he’s my type,” she said sarcastically. “One hundred pounds, five-foot-two… he just had, like, the body of a graphic designer.”

She went on to explain that his highfalutin interests were a mismatch for the things that brought her joy. He wanted her to sit through 5-hour arthouse films, while she much preferred watching White Chicks.

“Eventually his hyper-intellectualism became…hmm, let me think of a word for it… boring,” she said.

Awkwafina said the two finally ghosted each other after she introduced him to her friends and reenacted scenes from My Cousin Vinny. He was clearly unimpressed.

“If he didn’t like the real side of me, then what am I doing?” she asked. “I just enjoyed and realized that I’m enough. I’m worth it and if you can’t get with that, then bye. If this really was dating, I’d much rather be at home alone, naked, watching Beverly Hills Chihuahua III, giving my cat a haircut.”

Does Awkwafina Have A Boyfriend?

It looks like Awkwafina finally found someone who appreciates her goofy nature. In 2018, she revealed to The Guardian that she has a long-term boyfriend. However, she kept his identity and the details of their relationship under wraps.

“I’m extremely happy. I’m in love,” was as much as she was willing to give away. She also hinted that being in love didn’t mean she saw a future as a traditional wife, adding, “I’m not sure I will ever be the kind of woman who can retire into a family.”

We can’t confirm whether or not the two are still an item, but even if they are, we don’t expect the actress to discuss it any further.

“There are certain things that I’m very, very open about, almost to a point where it’s a little embarrassing,” she told Allure in July 2021. “Then there are other boundaries that I naturally set when I knew that I was going into this. I want to protect the people that I love. It’s like you always want to have something that you still feel is kind of untouched by all of this.”

We just hope that if she ever settles down, it’s with someone who can laugh at her Marisa Tomei impressions.