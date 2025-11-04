awards-show-presenter-explains-why-she-backed-out-at-the-last-minute

Twitch streamer and influencer QuarterJade recently opened up about why she dodged a presenter slot at an awards show – and her reason is a feeling many of us know intimately.

The internet personality, who was nominated at last year’s Streamer Awards, explained on a recent episode of her podcast, OpenBook, why she has been trying to collaborate more to combat her anxiety and insecurities.

“I’ve been kind of in hiding. I’ve been a little insecure in just creating content and being out there,” she admitted in a candid moment.

QuarterJade—real name Jodi Lee— also admitted that her anxiety was the reason she backed out of presenting an award at the 2024 Streamer Awards, which was founded and organized by fellow streamer QTCinderella.

“This makes me think about, basically, QT invites streamers to, like, come up and, like, give her awards at, like, Oh, my God, what’s up? Oh, present an award at streamer awards, you know, like, people come, like, like, people come up and they go, Oh, this is her greatest FPS streamer, Bob. And you list four names,” Lee recalled.

“So I’ve done it once before and blacked out completely,” she admitted. “Like, I remember taking like, three shots of four, and I genuinely do not like. I just was so nervous.”

QuarterJade Candidly Details Backing Out of the Streamer Awards

Despite this negative experience. Lee was not only invited back but was also open to presenting again.

“So then, when I was in hiding, she asked me to do it again, and I confirmed,” Lee explained to her 27,000 YouTube subscribers. “Because again, like I said, when I know that fear is the deciding factor, I don’t allow it, but I was having such a hard time.”

“I was like, I don’t I didn’t even think I was gonna go,” Lee added. “I ended up getting a dress just in case. But I was like, I’m not, I don’t think I can go. I don’t think I can go. But then I was also like, well, I don’t want to let QT down. She knows how hard it is to plan these things. I don’t want to be the one person that doesn’t show up.”

However, she did indeed end up being the one person who didn’t show up…

“So I messaged her, and I was like, ‘Hey, I should have never said yes, ‘ but I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, Katie, I cannot present this award,’ like, ‘I just like, cannot do this right now,'” Lee recalled.

“That kind of gives you an understanding of where I was a little bit of what, like, a while ago,” she added.

The Streamer Thinks She’d Be Up to Present at an Awards Show These Days…

However, the streamer feels like now she’s in a place where she has the confidence to present again…

“Now, I like to think if she asked me, I would say, yes. Would I be scared? Yes. Would I go through, though, or would I still go through it? Yes,” she insisted.

Of course, the comments section of the post was filled with supportive fans.

“Thank you for being so vulnerable with us Jodi. We are just happy to be here with you throughout anything and everything. The loyal followers don’t expect anything from you except for you being YOU!!” one top comment read.

Meanwhile, 2025’s Streamer Awards are set for December 6. Here’s hoping QuarterJade has her chance at redemption and presents this year…