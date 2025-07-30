Award-Winning Singer Dies After Illness: Béatrice Uria-Monzon Was 61

Internationally beloved singer Béatrice Uria-Monzon has died.

Videos by Suggest

The acclaimed opera performer passed away from an unspecified cancer at her home in Saint-Hilaire-de-Lusignan, Lot-et-Garonne, France, on July 19, according to The Violin Channel.

She was 61.

Uria-Monzo, born in 1963 in Agen near Bordeaux, France, began her artistic journey with studies at the University of Bordeaux and the Conservatoire de Bordeaux, per Opera Wire. She later honed her craft at the École d’art lyrique of the Paris Opera.

In 1989, she made her operatic debut as Cherubino in Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro at the Opéra national de Lorraine.

Uria-Monzo was beloved for her signature role as Carmen, performing it at venues such as the Opéra Bastille, Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux, Teatro Colón, Opéra Royal de Wallonie, Teatro Massimo, Teatro Regio, Théâtre du Capitole, Chorégies d’Orange, Vienna State Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera.

Béatrice Uria-Monzon Beyond Her Signature Role

However, Béatrice Uria-Monzon is known for more than just her role as Carmen. Her repertoire extends well beyond mezzo-soprano roles to include lirico-spinto parts such as Tosca, Gioconda, and Santuzza. She has performed challenging roles across composers like Massenet, Saint-Saëns, Berlioz, Wagner, Verdi, and Puccini, bringing depth and strength to every character. While she has been a regular on French stages like the Paris Opera and Toulouse Capitol, she has also performed in major international venues, including Madrid and Milan.

Béatrice Uria-Monzon performing in 1998. (Photo by GEORGES GOBET/AFP via Getty Images)

Her repertoire of dramatic roles included standout performances as Marie de l’Incarnation in Dialogues des Carmélites, Charlotte in Werther, Béatrice in Béatrice et Bénédicte, Marguerite in La Damnation de Faust, Princess Eboli in Don Carlo, and Léonore in La Favorite.

Meanwhile, her discography features acclaimed recordings of Carmen, Massenet’s Werther, and Prokofiev’s The Love for Three Oranges, released under renowned labels such as Naïve, Naxos, and Virgin Classics. Additionally, she is prominently featured in video recordings of several operatic masterpieces, including Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann and Wagner’s Tannhäuser.

Her awards and honors include: in 2006, Chevalier of the Ordre National du Mérite; in 2009, Chevalier of the Légion d’honneur; in 2018, Officer of the Ordre National du Mérite; in 2021, Commander of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Additionally, the asteroid (31349) Uria-Monzon was named after her.