Award-Winning Actress Has Died Shortly After Entering Hospice Care: Sally Kirkland Was 84

Golden Globe-winning actress Sally Kirkland has passed away, just a day after news of her entering hospice care.

Videos by Suggest

Her representative, Michael Greene, informed TMZ that she died early Tuesday morning and will be “deeply missed.” Kirkland was 84.

The actress had been admitted to hospice care at a Palm Springs hospital over the weekend. Greene informed TMZ that Kirkland had been battling dementia for the past year. Her GoFundMe page also revealed she recently sustained rib and foot injuries from a fall in the shower.

Kirkland was born in New York City to Vogue fashion editor Sally Kirkland Sr. and metals dealer Fredric M. Kirkland. She studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. In 1964, she was named one of Andy Warhol’s “13 Most Beautiful Women.” She also became the first actress to appear fully nude on stage in the 1968 off-Broadway production of Sweet Eros.

Sally Kirkland Lands Her Signature Role in ‘Anna’

In 1987, Kirkland’s lead performance in the independent comedy-drama Anna garnered widespread critical acclaim. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead, also receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Devastated to hear of Sally Kirkland's passing. She was an indelible character actor and red carpet icon who was never anything short of memorable. Her awards season campaign for ANNA, a powerhouse performance all should see, will always be the greatest. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ryGzX5uHOM — Andrew Carden (@AwardsConnect) November 11, 2025

The Los Angeles Times rated her performance in Anna among the best by an actress in the 1980s, according to her website.

Sally Kirkland at the 45th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Besides Anna, Kirkland’s notable films include Cold Feet (1989), Best of the Best (1989), The Sting (1973), JFK (1991), Bruce Almighty (2003), Tom in America (2014), and 80 for Brady (2023).

On television, she appeared in shows such as Charlie’s Angels, Hawaii Five-O, Three’s Company, Roseanne, Murder, She Wrote, The Nanny, Felicity, and Days of Our Lives.

Kirkland was married twice and had no biological children. However, she maintained a close relationship with her stepdaughter, Jan Kirkland, and Jan’s daughter, Hannah Bonta, both of whom were murdered in 2019.

Sallywood, a film about Kirkland’s life, is streaming on Amazon Prime.