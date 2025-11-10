legendary-hollywood-actress-enters-hospice

A beloved Hollywood actress is in hospice care as she battles dementia.

Sally Kirkland, the 84-year-old 80 for Brady actress, has entered hospice care at a hospital in Palm Springs, California, according to her representative, Michael Greene, who spoke to TMZ on Sunday.

Greene confirmed her close friend and former student, Cody Galloway, is with her.

Sally Kirkland in 2019. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

A recent update on a GoFundMe page for Kirkland also confirmed that the actress is in hospice.

“Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love,” the update from Friday read. “Sally is in hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally,” the message added.

GoFundMe Details Actress Sally Kirkland’s Ongoing Health Issues

The GoFundMe was created in November 2024 to help Kirkland—who was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe for her titular role in the 1987 comedy-drama Anna—with her “significant health crisis.”

Sally Kirkland at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 11, 1988. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

“This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip,” a message on the page explains. “While recovering, she developed two separate life-threatening infections.”

“The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover,” the message details.

In October, the fundraiser organizers posted a health update for Kirkland.

“Sally sends her love to everyone. It has been a challenging few months for Sally as her health continues to struggle,” the organizers revealed. “She had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended, injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises.”

The October 2 message explained that the Bruce Almighty actress is “receiving 24/7 care in a specialized facility, that is providing wonderful safety and care.”

“We are continuing to try raise money to cover the gaps between income and care costs,” the organizers added. “Thank you for all the love, support, and care for Sally.”

As of this writing, the fundraising campaign has raised nearly $60,000 toward its $65,000 goal.

According to IMDb, Kirkland appeared in over 250 film and television projects during her 60-year career. Beyond her signature role in Anna, her film credits include Cold Feet, Best of the Best, and JFK. On the small screen, she appeared in episodes of Charlie’s Angels, Roseanne, Murder, She Wrote, The Nanny, Felicity, and Days of Our Lives.