Avril Lavigne Reunites With Rockstar Ex-Husband, Performs With Him at Warped Tour

Nearly 15 years after she and Deryck Whibley divorced following four years of marriage, Avril Lavigne reunited and performed with her ex at Warped Tour.

While performing at the famous rock tour in Washington, D.C., on June 15, Lavigne brought up Whibley as the duo performed Sum 41’s hit song “In Too Deep.”

“What do you say we bring one of the OG Warped Tour bands back out here tonight to join me right now?” she declared to the crowd. “Let’s hear it for Deryck from Sum f—ing 41!”

The exes then performed the 2001 song, assisted by Lavigne’s live band.

Avril Lavigne then took to Instagram to share her excitement about the performance with some photos from the event. “Headlined @vanswapredtour last night and it was everything I would have expected and more!” she wrote. “I twas one of the best crowds and you guys know how to rock.”

She then wrote, “Also, this legend @DeryckWhibley from @Sum41 joined me for one of the best pop punk anthems of all time ‘In Too Deep.'”

The former spouses first met when Lavigne was 17, but didn’t get together until she was 19. They were married in 2006 but divorced in 2010. However, they remain friendly towards each other. He went on to marry his now wife, Ariana Cooper. They share two children.

Deryck Whibley Previously Spoke Out About How Sum41 Fans Hated His Romance With Avril Lavigne

In his 2024 memoir, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell, Deryck Whibley opened up about how Sum 41 fans disliked his romance with Avril Lavigne.

“I felt unsafe and harassed everywhere I went,” he wrote. “And now with all the extra attention on my relationship with Avril, it had gotten even worse. I wanted all of it out of my life.”

He then stated how Sum 41 fans’ intense disapproval impacted his relationship with Lavigne. “While we loved being together, it seemed our fans didn’t feel the same way,” he pointed out. “I got a lot of flack for dating a pop star. Sometimes at our shows, people would bring signs that read, ‘Avril Sucks!’ When I signed autographs after the show, people would flat-out say, ‘Why are you with her? Her music is s–.'”

Whibley further noted that Lavigne’s fans also didn’t approve of the relationship. “Her fans thought I was ugly and not good enough for her. All of this made us retreat into our own relationship. Us against this world, f— ’em all.”

He also said the disapproval made him fear for his safety at one point. “Our management had been notified by the FBI that I was receiving credible death threats for being with Avril,” the rocker claimed. “Normally, they ignore these things, but these letters were a bit more sophisticated and had no fingerprints on them. They suggested that the band bring on professional security that dealt with this kind of stuff.”