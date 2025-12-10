Author Whose Books Spawned ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ Dead: Sophie Kinsella Was 55

Best-selling author of the Shopaholic novel series has tragically passed away. Sophie Kinsella was 55.

Sophie Kinsella, real name Madeleine Sophie Wickham, has passed away after a three-year-long battle with brain cancer. Only a couple days before her 56th birthday, her family shared a post on the writer’s Instagram account to share the news.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy,” they wrote.

We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love” of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received,” they continued. “She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking.”

It was 2024 when she revealed her illness. In 2022, she contracted glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. Kinsella underwent a successful neurosurgery in 2024, and continued to receive treatment.

She eventually passed this December in her Dorset home.

Sophie Kinsella Was A Bestselling Author Beloved By Many

Sophie Kinsella published the first novel in her bestselling Shopaholic series, The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic, in 2000. The sequel, Shopaholic Abroad was released the year after. Kinsella continued to write novels in this series until Christmas Shopaholic, which released in 2019.

She went on to write ten entries into the series.

In 2009, the first two novels were adapted into film, titled Confessions of a Shopaholic.

The series was never officially finished, however. If she had more time it’s likely she would have kept expanding on this loved franchise.

Outside of the Shopaholic series, Kinsella wrote other novels. 2024 graced us with her final book, the novel What Does It Feel Like? Tragically, there will be no more releases from this accomplished author.

Fans are mourning her loss as they flooded the comments to share their grief.