August 21-27 Horoscope: When One Door Closes…

As the Sun enters the final house of the Zodiac, a feeling of finality will begin to permeate the air. The end of summer is fast approaching, our busy lives are somehow becoming busier, and time continues to move at a breakneck pace.

Additionally, six planetary retrogrades amp up the introspection to another level. Flamboyant Leo season is ending, and pragmatic, detail-oriented, and hard-working Virgo season is taking its place. No one said change is easy, but it is worth it.

How will your sign’s metamorphosis manifest?

No one gets it right 100% of the time. Still, you invest your entire being into your endeavors. So, it can be particularly devastating when these things don’t work out. Not only do you struggle to sit with the disappointment. But it also deeply bruises your ego.

And therein lies the problem, Aries. Life is a continuous series of lows and highs. Just because you’re reaching what you perceive to be a slump doesn’t mean it will last forever. Indeed, this moment will pass. Don’t let it embitter you before it does.

Your stubborn nature manifests in many ways, one of which being an inability to let things go. Despite your cool exterior, your subconscious latches onto pain and turns it into fear. Then, unbeknownst to you, it affects your conscious decisions.

One of the worst things you could do in this case is to ignore it. While your past setbacks might sting, they can act as stepping stones if you let them. What do you have to fear? You already know you’ve made it to the other side of this once.

Sometimes, we tell ourselves lies to protect ourselves when really, those lies are what’s causing all the damage. Your insecurities cause you to make up scenarios where your worst fears play out before you. Meanwhile, real life keeps prattling on around you.

It’s time to shift your focus to what’s ahead. Rather than expecting the worst, consider the possibility of the best. Take a second to evaluate your thoughts as they arise. Are your concerns warranted? Or is your imagination getting the best of you?

It can certainly be tempting to act on emotional conflict as soon as it appears. But be wary of speaking in the heat of the moment. Your empathetic intuition can turn into a sharp weapon if used with the wrong intentions.

The stars suggest keeping your cards close to the chest this week. There will be plenty of time for confrontation (and hopefully, healthy communication) in the future. First, make sure that your heart and mind are in the right places. There’s no need to rush this.

You have no problem asserting yourself. Indeed, you have strong instincts and don’t tolerate disrespect. However, you tend to struggle with the consequences of these assertions. They can cause conflict and, in turn, endings. Whether interpersonal, professional, or otherwise, these are hard for you.

This is because you’ve internalized endings to mean failings, so you take it personally when chapters in your life have to come to a close. After all, if you had done something differently, it would have worked out, right? Wrong. This is just a part of life, Leo.

Securing your foundation is vital for all parts of your life. Your home environment and relationship with yourself lay the groundwork for everything else. If there are cracks and flaws in these foundational blocks, the entire structure is compromised.

Unfortunately, you’ve let these things fall to the wayside in favor of professional achievement and social expectations. Newsflash, Virgo: you won’t be able to sustain either if you don’t take some time to sort yourself out first. Solidify your foundation, and the rest will follow in due time.

Not everything in your life will be exactly what you need. Letting things go is an inevitability, Libra. The sooner you stop trying to fight it, the better. This level of definitiveness might be uncomfortable at first, but suffering through something that no longer serves you will be worse.

Conversely, you can think of this release as a benefit for all parties involved. Moving along your own life path frees up space for those who might be better off in your old position. Fret not—your “better” is waiting for you, too.

So, you’ve detected a problem area in your life. That’s a good first step. Now, what are you going to do about it? Your introverted analyses are only as good as the action that follows. Otherwise, you’re just ruminating for sport.

Of course, you’re probably going to second-guess yourself along the way. You might even feel wayward or unsettled. This is all part of the transitionary process. Indeed, you’ve been through this before; it’s just been a while. It’ll all come back to you soon enough.

It’s not enough for you to talk the talk. You take pride in also being able to walk the walk. But lately, an obstacle has appeared in the road before you. Moreover, you didn’t always consider this to be an obstacle. Nevertheless, something has shifted.

Try not to take it personally, Sag. People change rapidly, yourself included. While this might have been a benefit to you at one point in your life, the stars suggest that moment is passing. It’s time to sidestep this roadblock onto bigger, better things.

This struggle has a silver lining, Cap. It might not be easy to see from your current vantage point, but it’s there just the same. Great success and happiness is waiting for you on the other side of this storm. Don’t jump ship just before the last cloud is about to dissipate.

Surround yourself with loved ones who can support you during this time. As much as you might like to do this all on your own, this is going to take a village. Your friends and family are waiting—and truly want—to help.

You’ve always vibrated on a higher frequency. It’s evident in your aura, energy, and charisma, and it easily sets you apart from the crowd. While there’s nothing wrong with being a little eccentric, be wary of alienating yourself from those around you.

Involving oneself in a community doesn’t mean sacrificing one’s identity. There’s a joy in celebrating the similarities—and differences—of a group of like-minded individuals. If you keep trying to separate yourself from the crowd, you and the crowd will eventually drift away entirely.

Transitions are a time for change, yes. But they’re also a time for reflection. As you move away from this chapter in your life, reflect on what you learned in your time there. The added space makes it easier to maintain an objective view.

Without this recap, we are bound to repeat the same mistakes ad nauseam. That’s not to say this task is easy. On the contrary, it will likely cause insecurities and doubt to bubble to the surface. Your job is to find a way to turn these fears into strengths.

