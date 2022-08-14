August 14-20 Horoscope: A Positive Side To Intensity

As we near the end of Leo season, the melancholy and drama emanating from the cusp of Cancer makes way for the diligent steadfastness of Virgo. Meanwhile, a slowly shrinking Moon swings through four planetary retrogrades of varying degrees of intensity. This lunar path will directly affect our subconscious emotional state.

While this might seem intense, it holds the potential for immense positivity. Sometimes these moments of electric awakenings and fiery vigor aren’t just good. They’re also transformative—in hugely tangible, significant ways.

What might this celestial energy look like for your sign this week?

Asserting oneself according to emotions can be messy, complicated, and chaotic. However, doing so according to principles and morals is another story. Your feelings are volatile; your inner belief system, not so much.

Of course, this is always easier said than done. As fleeting as your feelings might be, they affect (and disaffect) your body and demeanor more intensely than your moral compass. Learning to suppress these surges of adrenaline and thinking before speaking is a lifelong journey. Don’t give up yet, Aries.

You’re incredibly particular about your environment, both external and its corresponding effects on the internal. A large part of maintaining these mental and physical domains is carefully selecting the company you keep. Remember, quality always beats quantity.

Not everyone who comes into your life is meant to be your best friend. Further, some people enter your life to explicitly show you what you don’t want. Your responsibility is to prune the detrimental relationships and allow the beneficial ones to blossom.

You’re normally an avid people-pleaser. Thus, it can be particularly disconcerting when you start experiencing urges to confront and aggravate. While a bit of conflict can help maintain your problem-solving and interpersonal skills, it’s important not to let it carry you away.

These fiery feelings are likely caused by years of volunteering to sacrifice your needs and wishes. Unsurprisingly, refusing to honor yourself has created a bedrock of resentment and burnout. Luckily, it’s never too late to start.

Confronting pain—old or new—is never an easy task. Hurt isn’t the only thing that bubbles to the surface in these situations. Instead, it’s often accompanied by shame, anger, and general feelings of hopelessness. These are tough but not impossible.

As the only sign controlled by the Moon, you know better than anyone that life constantly fluctuates. Rather than looking at this as a pitfall, consider it an opportunity. You might not feel great now, but at least you know it won’t last forever.

While you won’t hesitate to wield your claws when you must, you prefer an easygoing (or at the very least, easy) way of life. So, it can be hard for you to recover when an unexpected setback covers your sunshine with dark, stormy clouds.

Try to resist the urge to wallow this week, Leo. Just because something didn’t work out the way you expected doesn’t mean it’s all for naught. Look for lessons, insight, wisdom—anything to dissipate that cloud coverage.

Facing an unpredictable situation is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you get to practice your problem-solving skills. But on the other hand, you’re forced to confront the possibility that you weren’t as well-prepared as you thought.

While your insecurities might choose to focus on the latter, the stars encourage you to listen to the former instead. No one can plan around life’s chaotic nature—not even you, Virgo. Your job is to play the cards it deals you.

You spend so much time preoccupied with what other people might think of you. But how much time do you devote to assessing whether you like them? Believe it or not, that’s an essential element of these relationships, too, Libra.

One of the easiest ways to do this is to listen to the people around you. Try not to be distracted by your preconceptions that you project onto them. Instead, pay attention to their actual words and actions. Those will speak volumes.

Despite your tough guy persona, you have a bad habit of staying in a situation long after its expiration date. It’s not that you can’t sense something is wrong, necessarily. You just have a steadfast sense of loyalty that causes you to stick around even when you shouldn’t.

Ignoring your gut feelings about another person, career, or otherwise only serves to mar your perception of reality. Your intuition has been correct before. So, why are you refusing to listen to it this time?

As convenient as it would be to juggle everything all at once, it just isn’t possible. More specifically, it isn’t sustainable. An opportunity to cut down on your obligations will present itself to you this week, and the stars urge you to take it.

Direct your focus to the most important commitments, and positive results will soon follow. Halfway effort always produces halfway results. The sooner you accept this and stop trying so hard, the happier you will be.

No one denies that hard work is important. However, it certainly seems like you might be denying the same for rest. And when you consider how long you’ve tried to be the most hard-working and successful, it’s not surprising that it’s become your default.

Still, the stars suggest it’s time for a reset. It will feel incredibly counterintuitive at first, but allow yourself time to ease into it. Any type of change takes an adjustment period, and this one is big.

Not all that glitters is gold, Aquarius. You’ve had your fun, but that was bound to end sometime. The realization that your emotions and dreams have colored a situation incorrectly is never an easy one to have, but it’s critical nonetheless.

Whatever you do, don’t fall into a rabbit hole of shame and self-flagellation. This path might have been the right one at some point in your life. But now, the winds have shifted, and so too must your steps. It’s different, not wrong.

These bold, fiery feelings aren’t typically like you, but you should embrace them anyway. Everyone deserves a chance to be at the helm, and the universe is offering that position to you. Don’t let your insecurities second-guess you into missing your chance.

If you can manage to hold fast to this wave, great success waits for you on the other side. This could be revolutionary in terms of your confidence, self-worth, and overall life path. Keep your eyes and heart open.

