This Moisturizing Hair Mask Created For Audrey Hepburn Is Still A Hair Savior Today

Even 29 years after her death, Audrey Hepburn is still relevant in the world of beauty and fashion. I mean, how could she not be? The Breakfast At Tiffany’s star was a survivor, dancer, model, actor, humanitarian, and major style icon (we could go on). We even have the Sabrina star to thank for making black leggings popular in the late 1950s. She single-handedly added some comfort to an era when tea-length skirts dominated the scene.

Her hairstyles were also memorable. From sweeping updos and cute pixie cuts, Hepburn changed her hairstyle often. However, her hair always looked glossy, healthy, and shiny whatever the style. And, in the late ’70s, she relied on one product, in particular, to get her hair camera-ready.

Hepburn And Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley was a trichologist from the UK that treated many celebrity clients. His clients reportedly included members of the royal family, Kate Winslet, and Gweneth Paltrow, among others.

Hepburn turned to Philip Kingsley while shooting a film in London in the late ’70s to help her with her stressed tresses. Her hair had been overstyled during her acting career and she wanted a product that would moisturize but not weigh her hair down. Kingsley came up with a product for Hepburn, that he eventually put on the market. And it’s still popular today.

The Elasticizer Hair Mask, which may sound like exercise equipment to some, is actually a pre-shampoo hair treatment that helps deeply condition, reduce frizz, and add shine to dry, dull hair. The hair mask helps reduce breakage while strengthening and adding bounce. The Roman Holiday star loved the product so much that she regularly had it shipped to her home.

What Others Are Saying About Elasticizer

The hydrating mask lists ingredients like elastin, which strengthens and gives hair the iconic bounce. Emulsified oils in the mask also help hydrate the hair, giving it shine and moisture.

An amazon reviewer raved, “This product works great! I have very dry brittle-dyed blonde hair, and this product really restored the bounce and softness to my hair.”

“I have very fine, thin, and limp hair, but this product works wonders for me,” another reviewer wrote. “I apply it in the morning before I shampoo for 30-60 minutes and cover [it] with a plastic shower cap. Often I will mix it with a keratin conditioner. The results are soft smooth hair with lots of body.”

