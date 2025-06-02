Aubrey Plaza Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Her Husband’s Death

Less than six months after her husband, Jeff Baena, died, Aubrey Plaza makes her first red carpet appearance since his unexpected death.

The actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of her film, Honey Don’t!, on May 23. She posed with her co-stars Margaret Qualley and Charlie Day. She wore a sheer nude-color dress that featured assorted colored gems.

Aubrey Plaza on the red carpet of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Manuele Mangiarotti/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock; Photo by Image Space/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza’s husband passed away in the early hours of Jan. 3. He was discovered by his dog walker at his Los Angeles-area home at 10:30 a.m. local time. His death was ruled a suicide.

Plaza spoke out about Baena’s death in a statement on Jan. 6 alongside other members of the filmmaker’s family.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement reads. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Following the statement’s release, the Parks and Recreation alum went on to delete her Instagram account.

Plaza made her first public appearance six weeks later. She attended the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live.

Aubrey Plaza Was Separated From Jeff Baena Before His Death

It was revealed in March that Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were separated at the time of his death. The medical examiner’s report revealed that the couple, who quietly married in 2021, had been living apart since September 2024.

Plaza moved to New York following the separation. Baena allegedly had a phone conversation with Plaza the night before he was discovered dead. The couple had been undergoing therapy.

Law enforcement who spoke to Plaza stated that she confirmed she and Baena were separated. She also allegedly said that Baena had made concerning remarks in October 2024. The comments prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on Baena.

However, she said Baena did not have any previous suicide attempts.

