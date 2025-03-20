aubrey-plaza-was-separated-from-husband-before-his-death

Nearly three months after Jeff Baena shockingly died by suicide, it was revealed that he and his wife Aubrey Plaza were separated at the time of his death.

According to the medical examiner report obtained by TMZ, Plaza and Baena had been separated since September 2024.

Baena was discovered dead in his Los Angeles-area home in early January 2025. The medical examiner revealed that his dog walker had found him and called the police.

Responding law enforcement stated the dog walker had stopped by on Jan. 3 to walk the pup when she heard loud music within Baena’s residence. Upon unlocking the door and entering the home, the dog walker found Baena deceased.

Law enforcement also stated they were told about Jeff Baena’s separation from Aubrey Plaza. During this separation, she moved to New York. Baena allegedly had a phone conversation with Plaza the night before he was discovered dead.

Aubrey Plaza Confirmed She and Jeff Baena Had Been Separated

Meanwhile, police revealed that they had spoken to Aubrey Plaza after finding Jeff Baena deceased. She confirmed they were separated.

Plaza also told the officers Baena had made concerning remarks in October 2024. The comments prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on Baena.

Plaza pointed out that Baena had been undergoing therapy since the October 2024 incident. She claimed he did not have any previous suicide attempts. She last heard from him at 7:36 a.m. local time on Jan. 3, when he texted her.

He was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m. that same day. No illicit drugs or alcohol were found at the scene or in Bane’s system. He did not leave a suicide note.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena had been married since 2021