aubrey-plaza-deletes-her-instagram-account-after-husband-jeff-baena-dies-by-suicide

Days after her husband, Jeff Baena, died by suicide, Aubrey Plaza decided to delete her Instagram account.

Videos by Suggest

The Parks and Recreation star’s Instagram link popped up as broken, with the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may have been broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Plaza’s decision to shut down her Instagram account comes after she and the Baena family released a statement about her husband’s death.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement read. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena was discovered unresponsive at a Los Angeles residence at around 10:30 a.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed Baena’s cause of death was suicide by hanging. He was 47.

Plaza and Baena started dating in 2011 and secretly married in 2021. They had worked together on Life After Beth and other projects.

Jeff Baena Is Described In Obituary As “Beloved Son, Husband, Brother, Uncle, and Friend’ Who ‘Left Too Soon’

Meanwhile, Baena’s obituary was published in the Miami Herald after his death.

The filmmaker was described as “a beloved son, husband, brother, uncle and friend to many” who left “too soon.”

“Despite his woefully too-short life, he left us with treasured memories of a gifted filmmaker,” the obituary read. “As well as a very special person on so many different levels.”

The obituary further revealed that Baena was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and attended the Killian High School in Kendall, Florida. Baena graduated from NYU Tisch School in 1999 before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue writing and directing.

“He began as a production assistant for Robert Zemeckis,” the obituary read. “He then became an assistant editor for writer-director David O. Russell, with whom he collaborated on I Heart Huckabees, and uncredited revisions to Meet the Fockers.”

Other projects he’s known for are The Little Hours, Horse Girl, and Spin Me Round. It was noted that Plaza starred in most of Baena’s movies.

When he was away from his work, Baena notably loved the company of his friends, some of whom were from elementary school. He was also known as a “true relationship builder” with a “gift for bringing people together on and off the movie set.”

“His magic sauce was ensuring everyone was having fun, and no one ever left his get-togethers as a stranger,” the obituary added.

Baena is survived by his wife, parents, brother, Brad, step-sister, step-brother, nephews, and nieces.



