At Least 66 Fatalities Follow Colombian Military Plane Crash

At least 66 people have died and dozens more have been injured after a Colombian military transport plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the country’s southern Amazon region, authorities confirmed on March 23, 2026.

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The aircraft, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules operated by the Colombian Air Force, went down minutes after departing from Puerto Leguizamo in Putumayo province. Officials said the plane was carrying 128 people, including 115 army personnel, 11 crew members, and two national police officers, per The Associated Press.

Military officials confirmed that the death toll includes soldiers, police officers, and air force personnel. At least four people remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

Emergency responders, including soldiers and local residents, rushed to the crash site shortly after the incident. Crews transported injured survivors to nearby clinics in Puerto Leguizamo before transferring many to larger hospitals by military aircraft due to the severity of their injuries.

Authorities said the plane crashed approximately two kilometers from the airport during its initial climb. Witness footage shared by local media showed thick black smoke rising from the crash site as rescue teams worked to extinguish flames and recover victims.

President Gustavo Petro Offers Deep Condolences

Colombia’s defense minister, Pedro Sanchez, described the incident as a” tragic accident” and confirmed that investigators have not found any evidence suggesting an attack by illegal armed groups. Officials instead suspect a mechanical failure, although they have not yet determined the exact cause.

President Gustavo Petro expressed condolences to the victims’ families and called for a full investigation. He also renewed calls to modernize Colombia’s aging military aircraft fleet, citing long-standing bureaucratic obstacles that have delayed upgrades.

The crash marks one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Colombia’s recent history and the most severe involving its military in years. The aircraft involved had reportedly undergone maintenance prior to the flight, raising further questions about what led to the crash.

Officials said recovery efforts and identification of victims remain ongoing. Authorities have urged caution against speculation as investigators work to determine the precise sequence of events that caused the crash.