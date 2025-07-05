At Least 32 Dead, Including 14 Children, In Kerr County, Texas Floods

In a devastating update, Texas authorities in Kerr County have confirmed that at least 32 people, including 14 children, have died as a result of floods caused by the Guadalupe River. Many more, including 27 children, are still missing.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by The Associated Press, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed to the media that at least 18 adults and 14 children, 32 people in total, died as a result of the floods. Their bodies were recovered from the flooding waters that started wreaking havoc on Friday, July 4.

Reportedly, during the early hours of Friday, the Guadalupe River rose approximately 26 feet in about 45 minutes. The ensuing chaos was made worse by torrential rains, which kept the Texas Hill Country under warnings and alerts.

Leitha added that 850 uninjured and 8 injured people have been rescued as of Saturday, June 5. As reported by CBS News, more than 160 air rescues have been conducted in the area. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference that some of the surviving victims were rescued while they hung from trees.

Abbott signed an updated federal disaster declaration to include other Texas counties affected by storms. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed to media outlets that President Donald Trump was going to honor Abbott’s declaration.

Missing People

At the moment, authorities have only reported 27 people missing, with a far greater number still to be confirmed. At least 20 missing people are reportedly girls from Camp Mystic, which lies close to the Guadalupe River.

As per the New York Post, four Camp Mystic attendees were confirmed dead and identified. These are Renee Smajstrla, 9, Janie Hunt, 9, Sarah Marsh, 8, and Lila Bonner, 9.

President Donald Trump addressed the Kerr County floods in a Truth Social post on Saturday morning.

“The Trump Administration is working with State and Local Officials on the ground in Texas in response to the tragic flooding that took place yesterday,” Trump said. “Our Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, will be there shortly. Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”