at-least-2-dead-after-tornado-warned-storms-hit-central-us

At least two people are dead, and many others were injured after tornado-warned storms hit the central US over the weekend.

According to local media outlet WLS, a semi-driver was killed in Valparaiso, Indiana, in the early hours of Sunday, Mar. 30, when high winds blew his vehicle over.

Another man died in his trailer next to the Illinois River in Oklahoma’s Cherokee County after a thunderstorm knocked a tree down. Local outlet KJRH reported that wind gusts in the area were nearly 50 mph at the time.

The central US storms were forecast to impact tens of millions of people. They stretched from Illinois to eastern Texas and made their way to the East Coast between Sunday and Monday morning. Thousands of homes and businesses are without power in the eastern half of the Midwest, with most outages being reported in Michigan.

Tornadoes were also reported in Arkansas, Missouri, and Michigan. Tornado warnings were also in effect overnight in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Up To An Inch of Ice Accumulated on Power Lines in Michigan During Central US Storms

Meanwhile, in Michigan’s Kalamazoo County, officials revealed that up to half an inch of ice accumulated on power lines and trees in northern Michigan as storms hit the central US.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported the damages in a post on Facebook. “The storm has left over [130] (and rapidly counting) reports of trees down, wires down, and other hazards. Use extreme caution if driving and anticipate hazards! Assume all wires are live unless proven otherwise.”

The post then added, “Some additional trees weakened by the winds and wet soil will likely continue to fall.”