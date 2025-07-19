At Least 31 Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Los Angeles Crowd, 7 In Critical Condition

A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people standing outside the Los Angeles nightclub Vermont Hollywood. At least 31 people were injured, with seven of them being in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department initialy reported that the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood. The LAFD stated at the time that an unknown vehicle had driven into a crowd, which was standing outside the Vermont Hollywood, as reported by The Associated Press.

According to Captain Adam Van Gerpen, the Los Angeles City Fire Department’s public information officer, it appears that the driver lost consciousness while driving their vehicle.

“Somebody had lost consciousness inside the vehicle, drove into a taco cart, and then ultimately ran into a large number of people who were outside a club in East Hollywood,” Van Gerpen said, as per The New York Times.

Captain Van Gerpen added that people standing in line were getting food from the taco cart before entering the nightclub. A valet line was also present at the scene.

“The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle,” Van Gerpen added.

Injuries

An update issued by the LAFD, at least 31 people were injured as a result of the crash, citing Van Gerpen. An LAFD update specified that seven people were in critical condition, six in serious condition, and 10 in fair condition. Seven other patients refused transport after being assessed at the scene.

Additionally, it was reported that one victim had suffered a gunshot wound. Van Gerpen said that the victim’s identity has not been confirmed, but it might have been the driver. ABC News reported that witnesses saw bystanders taking the driver out of the vehicle and attacking him following the crash.

In total, 124 fire personnel assisted at the scene, as per the LAFD.

One man, Francisco Mendez, told the AP that he arrived at the scene half an hour after the crash. He had heard that his sister-in-law and her husband had been injured. He later confirmed that to be the case. Both were working at a hot dog stand outside Vermont Hollywood.

Another witness, a man who was inside the nightclub, told NBC News that he heard a “loud bang.” People inside Vermont Hollywood ducked, believing that a shooting was occurring.

“We look out the club, and it’s a car into the hole right there,” the man told the outlet. “And then it’s crazy, because people everywhere, laying down, unconscious, people, bleeding out and stuff.”